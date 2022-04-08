Brora Rangers’ Craig Campbell aiming for first silverware as a manager in Highland League Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers’ Craig Campbell wants to get his hands on the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup as a manager to make up for the disappointment of missing out on glory as a player.

The Cattachs face Buckie Thistle in tomorrow’s showpiece at Station Park, Nairn, with Campbell aiming to win his first silverware as a manager.

As a player, Campbell missed out on featuring for Nairn County in the final of the League Cup when they won the tournament in 2011.

He explained: “I scored a hat-trick in the semi-final against Rothes, despite struggling with an ankle injury.

“Then, on the weekend of the final, I was due to fly to Ibiza for my pal Sean Higgins’ stag do.

“Myself, Steven Mackay and Tony Low were all due to go, but, Nairn being Nairn, they looked after us and rebooked our flights and arranged for us to go the day after the cup final.

“Unfortunately, the week before the final, I got sent off against Strathspey and ended up missing the final.

“The boys went on and won the cup, but for me it was one of the lowest points I’ve had in football.

“Everyone was buzzing building up to the final and because of my own stupidity I missed out, which was really disappointing.

“But I had nobody to blame except myself.”

As a manager, Campbell is hoping similar misfortune won’t befall him.

He added: “Being at Brora, there is pressure and you need to have success.

“This is my first season as manager and there’s been a lot of ups and downs, but it would mean the world to me to win my first trophy as manager.”

Tough run to final

With Brora fourth in Breedon Highland League, the League Cup represents their last chance of winning something this season.

The Sutherland side have battled past Fort William, Wick Academy, Brechin City and Fraserburgh to reach the final.

Campbell said: “It’s a huge game for us. We’ve fallen away in the league, which is disappointing, but we’ve still got the opportunity to get our hands on a bit of silverware.

“As a club, our record in this competition hasn’t been great and we’re hoping to put that right and put on a good show against Buckie.

“It’s a hard cup to win and a very prestigious cup as well. We haven’t had an easy run playing Brechin away, Fraserburgh away and now Buckie in the final.

“I think if you come through those games then you more than deserve to win it.”