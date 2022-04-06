Huntly v Formartine and Fort William v Rothes postponed By Callum Law April 6, 2022, 12:02 pm Waterlogged pitches have led to the postponement of two Breedon Highland League games [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two Breedon Highland League games have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches as a result of the recent snow. Huntly v Formartine United at Christie Park and Fort William v Rothes at Mackessack Park have both been called off. The Black and Golds clash with the Pitmedden side has been rearranged for next Wednesday, with Fort against the Speysiders scheduled for Tuesday April 19. Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park and Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park remain on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fort William vow to keep fighting ahead of Rothes clash Allan Hale’s Huntly looking up in closing weeks of the season WATCH: Episode 36 of Highland League Weekly – Rothes v leaders Fraserburgh; as Buckie Thistle take on Brora Rangers in the Cement Mixer Challenge Inverurie Locos give legends Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst perfect home send-off; Formartine net four at Deveronvale