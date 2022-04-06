Huntly v Formartine and Fort William v Rothes postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Breedon Highland League games have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches as a result of the recent snow.

Huntly v Formartine United at Christie Park and Fort William v Rothes at Mackessack Park have both been called off.

The Black and Golds clash with the Pitmedden side has been rearranged for next Wednesday, with Fort against the Speysiders scheduled for Tuesday April 19.

Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park and Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park remain on.