Highland League Cup final: Buckie’s Kevin Main aims to sign off in style, while Brora and Lenny Wilson have something to prove

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Kevin Main is hoping to sign off in style by lifting the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Jags face Brora Rangers in the final of the competition at Station Park, Nairn.

Main, 40, is to retire at the end of the season, but is eager to win more silverware before he bows out.

Buckie aren’t yet out of the Breedon Highland League title race either, sitting a point behind Fraserburgh with two games left.

Main said: “I’ve got three games left and then that’ll be me, so hopefully I can finish on a high.

“It would be brilliant to win another trophy before I finish.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve won a trophy. When I started at Lossiemouth, we won the North of Scotland Cup twice, then, coming to Buckie, we won everything.

“Then at Turriff, I won an Aberdeenshire Shield, and then, at Formartine, I won the League Cup and the Shield.

“So to come back to Buckie and finish off with another trophy would be fantastic.”

Buckie are looking to win their first trophy in five years.

Graeme Stewart’s side defeated Brora 5-0 in the league last month, but Main says the result counts for nothing now.

He added: “Brora are a very good side, a hard-working side and they have a lot of experience.

“We played them in the league a couple of weeks ago, but that doesn’t matter now. It’s a cup final and the best team on the day will win.

“It surprising it’s been that long and a club of Buckie’s size should be challenging for trophies every season.

“And, with the squad we’ve got at the moment, we should be winning trophies – not just challenging.”

Brora and Wilson seek redemption

Meanwhile, Brora goalkeeper Lenny Wilson says both he and the whole Cattachs squad have something to prove in the final.

Craig Campbell’s charges were disappointed with their league defeat against Buckie and Wilson was sent off in the first half.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Peterhead, said: “We believe if we play well we can beat anyone in the league. However, it’s OK saying it, we need to do it.

“The defeat against Buckie in the league was a bad night for us and we’re determined to put it right.

“We’ve got something to prove, because we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“We could blame refereeing decisions, but at the end of the day we were 2-0 down before that (his dismissal) happened.

“Buckie started really well that night, which maybe caught us out, and we need to make sure we’re at it right from the start in the final.

“We’ll have a gameplan and hopefully we can put things right after the last game.”

Wilson’s red card for kicking out at Kevin Fraser was later rescinded, but it’s something he’s keen to avoid repeating.

He added: “When I look back on it I was disappointed with myself, because I gave the referee a decision to make.

“How he came to the conclusion he did, I’m not sure about, but I’m not going to criticise referees because everyone’s human and we all make mistakes.

“If it had been 0-0 that decision would have been harder to take and perspective is important, because we were 2-0 down at the time and it could have been more.

“It was a once in a blue moon incident and I don’t think it will happen again. I’m past that and I’m looking forward to the final.”