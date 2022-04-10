Fraserburgh are one win from the Breedon Highland League title after nervy win against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fraserburgh are one win from the Breedon Highland League title after nervy win against Nairn County

By Reporter
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ryan Cowie scores the only goal of the game as Fraserburgh defeat Nairn County.
Fraserburgh are one victory away from securing their first Breedon Highland League title since 2002 after a nervy 1-0 win against Nairn County.

The Bellslea men moved four points clear at the top of the table thanks to Ryan Cowie’s winner.

The Broch will be champions if they beat Forres Mechanics at home on Saturday.

The home side put their fans through a nervy 90 minutes against a very committed Nairn County side and it was a relieved Broch manager Mark Cowie who reflected on the positives at the end of the game.

He said: “The league throws up fixtures that are tough, you cannot take anything for granted.

“But we won and these are the type of games you have to grind out to win a title.

“We made it nervy, we created chances and should have been out of sight.

“The final ball let us down and weight of pass let us down.

“We started brilliantly but the goals never materialised and all credit to Nairn for that.

“We were under pressure in the closing stages but other than that we were comfortable.

“We are a good side and the table shows that.  Every player in the squad is playing their part.”

Scott Barbour on the attack for Fraserburgh against Nairn County. 

The Bellslea side went in front after six minutes when an in-swinging corner from Ryan Cowie came off the inside of the post and was declared as being over the line by the flag of the assistant referee.

Two minutes from the break a lob from Scott Barbour came off the top of the crossbar but life for the homesters became edgy in the second half as the weather worsened.

Lewis Duncan fired over from a good position before Ryan Sargent was unable to apply the finishing touch to a ball across the face of goal by substitute Paul Campbell.

The Wee County kept plugging away and asking questions as the wintry showers became heavier but the early goal proved decisive and Ryan Cowie was delighted to have scored it.

He said: “I didn’t think it would be the only goal, I thought we would have kicked on from there.

“It showed how good Nairn are, they matched us the whole game.

“I don’t know if that was us taking the foot off the pedal or just turning scrappy. We were maybe trying to force it too soon downwind.

“Nairn managed to slow the game down and stop our momentum.

“But we have one game to go and we have a very strong squad, players who have come into the team and cemented their places.”

Bryan Hay of Fraserburgh holds off the challenge of Nairn’s Tom MacLennan.

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp was pleased with the way his side competed against the league leaders.

He said: “It was a hard physical game and one I felt was quite even.

“We had a few clear chances but weren’t quite good enough in the final third.

“We told the players the longer the game stayed tight the more Fraserburgh would get nervous.

“They dug out the win and that’s what good teams do. We’ve been fine defensively in the six games in a row we’ve lost but really struggling up front with so many players out injured.”

