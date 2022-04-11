Huntly and Clachnacuddin bosses left frustrated after 2-2 Christie Park draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly and Clachnacuddin had to settle for a share of the points as both sides scored late goals in a 2-2 draw at Christie Park.

Home manager Allan Hale admitted it was a frustrating afternoon his side.

He said: “It was a really frustrating 90 minutes for us. A lot of aspects of our play we were really disappointed in.

“We took a hold on the game early and deservedly got our goal and then had two outstanding opportunities to extend the score. We then gave away a really embarrassing goal that comes from a lack of communication.

“Credit to Clach, they’re a good team and both teams wanted to get the ball down and play on a difficult surface, and it was two teams that were wanting to win the game.”

Huntly went ahead when good play from Michael Dangana saw the winger cross from the byeline and Clach’s James Calder turned the ball into his own goal.

Miscommunication in the Huntly backline then saw Clach draw level when Kyle Dalling’s header back to goalkeeper Keith Robertshaw went inside the far post for a second own goal in the space of four minutes.

The Lilywhite’s went in front with seven minutes remaining when Robbie Thompson’s corner was sent into the home goalmouth and James Anderson was left unmarked to head home his 23rd counter of the season.

The hosts thought they’d levelled three minutes later when substitute Brodie Allen headed in a Jack MacIver cross – only for assistant referee Dave McLaren to disallow it for an offside.

The Black and Gold’s would claim a point, thought, with 80 seconds remaining. Substitute Reece McKeown burst down the right wing, his cross was not dealt with by the visiting defence and Greg Buchan’s low shot took a deflection to find the net.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald felt his side could’ve taken all three points.

He said: “In the first half, Huntly were better than we were, but in the second half we were far better, creating umpteen opportunities to win the game. But, if you don’t put the game to bed, you leave yourself wide open.

“Their two goals were very lucky, but it was the same as we saw on Wednesday against Deveronvale where we had chances to kill the game but we didn’t do it. We got away with it on Wednesday, but didn’t today.”

On his star striker scoring once again, MacDonald added: “James Anderson is a player who people look at and see his goals, but what he doesn’t get enough credit for is his work rate and his link-up and I’m pleased for him.”