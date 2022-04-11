Huntly and Clachnacuddin bosses left frustrated after 2-2 Christie Park draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly and Clachnacuddin bosses left frustrated after 2-2 Christie Park draw

By Reporter
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
James Anderson netted for Clach.
James Anderson netted for Clach.

Huntly and Clachnacuddin had to settle for a share of the points as both sides scored late goals in a 2-2 draw at Christie Park.

Home manager Allan Hale admitted it was a frustrating afternoon his side.

He said: “It was a really frustrating 90 minutes for us. A lot of aspects of our play we were really disappointed in.

“We took a hold on the game early and deservedly got our goal and then had two outstanding opportunities to extend the score. We then gave away a really embarrassing goal that comes from a lack of communication.

“Credit to Clach, they’re a good team and both teams wanted to get the ball down and play on a difficult surface, and it was two teams that were wanting to win the game.”

Huntly went ahead when good play from Michael Dangana saw the winger cross from the byeline and Clach’s James Calder turned the ball into his own goal.

Miscommunication in the Huntly backline then saw Clach draw level when Kyle Dalling’s header back to goalkeeper Keith Robertshaw went inside the far post for a second own goal in the space of four minutes.

The Lilywhite’s went in front with seven minutes remaining when Robbie Thompson’s corner was sent into the home goalmouth and James Anderson was left unmarked to head home his 23rd counter of the season.

The hosts thought they’d levelled three minutes later when substitute Brodie Allen headed in a Jack MacIver cross – only for assistant referee Dave McLaren to disallow it for an offside.

The Black and Gold’s would claim a point, thought, with 80 seconds remaining. Substitute Reece McKeown burst down the right wing, his cross was not dealt with by the visiting defence and Greg Buchan’s low shot took a deflection to find the net.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald felt his side could’ve taken all three points.

He said: “In the first half, Huntly were better than we were, but in the second half we were far better, creating umpteen opportunities to win the game. But, if you don’t put the game to bed, you leave yourself wide open.

“Their two goals were very lucky, but it was the same as we saw on Wednesday against Deveronvale where we had chances to kill the game but we didn’t do it. We got away with it on Wednesday, but didn’t today.”

On his star striker scoring once again, MacDonald added: “James Anderson is a player who people look at and see his goals, but what he doesn’t get enough credit for is his work rate and his link-up and I’m pleased for him.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]