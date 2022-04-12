Brora Rangers captain Joe Malin pleased to return for Highland League Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers captain Joe Malin pleased to return for Highland League Cup triumph

By Callum Law
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:52 am
Brora Rangers captain Joe Malin had a starring role in their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success
Brora Rangers captain Joe Malin had a starring role in their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success

Captain Joe Malin returned after almost two months on the sidelines to play a pivotal role as Brora Rangers won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs defeated Buckie Thistle 2-1 in Saturday’s final at Station Park, Nairn.

Goalkeeper Malin was back in the side, having been out since February 19 with a knee problem.

The 33-year-old said: “I wasn’t going to say no to playing in the final and I was delighted I was able to play. Hopefully I contributed towards us winning.

“You appreciate it more the older you get and it was an enjoyable day.

“I’ve been struggling with my knee for months and it came to a head against Wick about six weeks ago.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all and had to rest and just do bits of rehab in the last few weeks.

“But it’s been feeling better and I gave it a chance on Saturday and if it went it went – I wasn’t bothered about taking the risk.

“The older you get, the more you appreciate it, because you don’t know when your last final will be.

“Myself and Ally MacDonald were speaking about it and you sort of sit back and watch the younger lads celebrating and appreciate it more.”

Important cup final saves

Brora led Buckie 2-0 at half-time, but were put under plenty of pressure in the second half and Malin made some important saves.

The best of them was with 10 minutes remaining as he managed to claw away Jack Murray’s header at point-blank range.

Malin added: “It was pure instinct and probably a bit of luck, which you need as well.

“You don’t have the chance to think about it – you’re operating on instinct, and thankfully I got a decent touch on it and managed to keep it out.

“It’s one of the better saves I’ve made in my career.”

Brora's Joe Malin saves a header from Jack Murray of Buckie Thistle
Brora’s Joe Malin, number one, saves a header from Jack Murray, third from right,

Winning the Highland League Cup for the second time in their history gives Brora a happy ending to their season.

The Cattachs will finish fourth in the Breedon Highland League and lost in the North of Scotland Cup final earlier in the campaign.

Malin said: “It’s a notoriously hard cup to win, because we had only won it once before.

“There was a lot of chopping and changing at the start of the season and new faces coming in.

“Young players have come in who will be fantastic footballers for this club and, when you combine that with the experienced guys we’ve got as well, it’s good.

“I think it was important we won a trophy this year and, after the disappointment of the North of Scotland Cup final, it’s good for the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]