Brora Rangers captain Joe Malin pleased to return for Highland League Cup triumph

Captain Joe Malin returned after almost two months on the sidelines to play a pivotal role as Brora Rangers won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs defeated Buckie Thistle 2-1 in Saturday’s final at Station Park, Nairn.

Goalkeeper Malin was back in the side, having been out since February 19 with a knee problem.

The 33-year-old said: “I wasn’t going to say no to playing in the final and I was delighted I was able to play. Hopefully I contributed towards us winning.

“You appreciate it more the older you get and it was an enjoyable day.

“I’ve been struggling with my knee for months and it came to a head against Wick about six weeks ago.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all and had to rest and just do bits of rehab in the last few weeks.

“But it’s been feeling better and I gave it a chance on Saturday and if it went it went – I wasn’t bothered about taking the risk.

“The older you get, the more you appreciate it, because you don’t know when your last final will be.

“Myself and Ally MacDonald were speaking about it and you sort of sit back and watch the younger lads celebrating and appreciate it more.”

Important cup final saves

Brora led Buckie 2-0 at half-time, but were put under plenty of pressure in the second half and Malin made some important saves.

The best of them was with 10 minutes remaining as he managed to claw away Jack Murray’s header at point-blank range.

Malin added: “It was pure instinct and probably a bit of luck, which you need as well.

“You don’t have the chance to think about it – you’re operating on instinct, and thankfully I got a decent touch on it and managed to keep it out.

“It’s one of the better saves I’ve made in my career.”

Winning the Highland League Cup for the second time in their history gives Brora a happy ending to their season.

The Cattachs will finish fourth in the Breedon Highland League and lost in the North of Scotland Cup final earlier in the campaign.

Malin said: “It’s a notoriously hard cup to win, because we had only won it once before.

“There was a lot of chopping and changing at the start of the season and new faces coming in.

“Young players have come in who will be fantastic footballers for this club and, when you combine that with the experienced guys we’ve got as well, it’s good.

“I think it was important we won a trophy this year and, after the disappointment of the North of Scotland Cup final, it’s good for the club.”