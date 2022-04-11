Highland League’s bottom two Turriff United and Fort William draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William claimed their fourth point of the Breedon Highland League season after coming from behind to draw with 1-1 Turriff United at the Haughs.

Aaron Reid fired Turriff in front just before half-time but sub Sean Muchenje earned the men from Lochaber a point.

Fort William are already assured of finishing bottom of the table and will face North Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in the relegation play-off later this month.

But Shadab Iftikhar’s side can take heart from this performance as they try to find form ahead of that crucial tie. United remain 17th in the table despite this point.

Cagey opening

It was Turriff who had the first effort at goal with Keir Smith’s strike from the edge of the area gathered at the second attempt by Matuesz Kulbacki.

In the 10th minute Fort’s Taylor Kelly forced a save from David Dey with a free-kick from 20 yards.

There was plenty of endeavour from both sides during the first period. However, chances were at a premium with neither side finding the requisite blend of guile and graft.

Andrew Watt fired narrowly wide from a Rory Brown corner, while Fort William’s best chance of the half came just after the half hour mark.

The Lochaber side broke quickly and Ethan Cairns was galloping through on goal, but Adam Morris took too long to pass and Cairns was flagged offside.

Shortly afterwards an Yves Zama header was easy for Dey to catch and then Morris scooped a shot well over from Zama’s cutback.

As the interval approached Turriff threatened again with Reid and Jack McKenzie combining down the right wing only for Brown to drag his shot wide when well-placed inside the box.

Then right on half-time United took the lead with a moment of real quality.

Reid latched on to a long pass on the left flank before cutting inside and firing a ferocious right-footed shot into the bottom left corner from 20 yards.

Lochaber side level

Turriff started the second period well as they looked to give themselves a more comfortable lead.

Reid was a willing runner and one jaunt down the right ended with a cross into the six-yard box which just evaded Callan Gray.

On 53 minutes they should have doubled their advantage when Watt delivered from the left but Smith blazed over in space at the back post.

But in the 59th minute Fort William equalised as sub Muchenje netted with his first touch.

Morris slipped in Yves Zama on the right flank and with United players appealing for offside the striker rolled the ball across the face of goal and Muchenje arrived to finish.

Prior to levelling the score, Fort had looked leggy and little wonder given they had played on Saturday at Brechin, however, their goal gave them fresh impetus as they chased their first win of the season.

It was Turriff who had the next presentable opening on 78 minutes with Reid charging down the right again before teeing up Luke Kinsella with an inch-perfect cross, but the sub shot over from eight yards.

Despite the best efforts of both sides it finished level. Turriff conclude their campaign with a trip to Nairn County on Saturday.

Meanwhile Fort William face Strathspey Thistle tomorrow night, Deveronvale on Saturday and Rothes next Tuesday before the relegation play-off.