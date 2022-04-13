Paul Campbell hopes Fraserburgh can complete title task

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has taken years of building for Fraserburgh to reach this point – and now Paul Campbell hopes they can complete the job of becoming Breedon Highland League champions.

If the Broch defeat Forres Mechanics at Bellslea on Saturday they will win the title for the first time since 2002.

During Mark Cowie and James Duthie’s reign, the Buchan side have steadily built towards mounting a championship challenge.

Now Fraserburgh have the chance to achieve their goal and Campbell, 29, said: “It would mean everything if we could win it because it’s why you play.

“In my time with Fraserburgh we’ve won a few cups but we haven’t managed to get a league medal.

“Over the past few years we’ve worked our way up and to finish at the top would be a big achievement for all of us.

“For the fans it’s been 20 years since Fraserburgh last won the league so it would mean a lot to them as well if we can get over the line.

“It’s been quite a long process to get to this point. Mark Cowie and James Duthie came in the year before I joined the club and ever since then they’ve built it up.

“There hasn’t been a pot of cash to go and spend, but every year they’ve tried to add the best local players that are available to us.

“And the majority of the team are all local players from the Buchan area. There’s a couple who travel from Aberdeen but again they’re from the local area.

“It has been a building process to get to this point and hopefully we can finish it off.”

Injuries have hampered striker

Campbell has had to overcome back and Achilles problems this season and his injuries have limited the striker to 14 goals.

However, they have been important, with an injury time equaliser against nearest challengers Buckie Thistle back in August among them.

Campbell added: “I would like to have a tally like in previous seasons, but injury is something you can’t control.

“Thankfully I’ve managed to shake them off at the right times and have finished the season strongly.

“My goal at Buckie is probably a highlight for myself – even though it was a penalty – because it was last minute and looking back on it now it could prove to be quite important.

“But looking over the season every player has chipped in with big goals or big moments and the whole squad has contributed.”

Still work to do

Campbell is pleased Fraserburgh have their destiny in their own hands heading into the final weekend of the season.

But he also knows there is no margin for error and remains wary of weekend opponents Forres.

He said: “When you see the quality that’s in the league with Brechin coming in along with Buckie, Brora, Formartine, Inverurie and Rothes we would have bitten your hand off to be in this position at this stage of the season.

“We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of it on Saturday.

“But we know the qualities Forres have got. We’ll need to be ready for the fight and up for the battle.”