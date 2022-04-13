Buckie Thistle net injury-time leveller to take Highland League title race to final weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle notched a 95th minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw point Wick Academy and keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge alive.

The championship appeared to be heading to leaders Fraserburgh when Steven Anderson put the depleted Scorries ahead early in the second half.

But Jack Murray’s strike deep into injury time means the Jags can still win the league.

They will need to defeat Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and hope Forres Mechanics beat Fraserburgh, there will also need to be a swing in goal difference with the Broch currently two goals ahead.

Jags look for fast start

Wick made the trip from Caithness with only 12 players with player-manager Gary Manson starting at left-back.

Buckie started purposefully and enjoyed plenty of possession in the early stages. Their first decent effort came in the 13th minute with Andrew MacAskill rifling a shot narrowly over from 20 yards.

Soon after MacAskill was off target with a header when picked out by Sam Urquhart’s cross from the right.

Although the Scorries were spending a lot of time defending in their own half they did threaten sporadically on the counter-attack with Steven Anderson and Mark Munro willing runners in behind the home defence.

Visiting goalkeeper Graeme Williamson was called into action on 24 minutes to deal with Max Barry’s dipping strike from 25 yards and the custodian managed to gather at the second attempt.

As the interval approached neat footwork from Goodall created an opening for Urquhart on the right side of the area, but he lost his footing.

Wick strike first

After the break Buckie goalkeeper Kevin Main held Richard Macadie’s volley from 30 yards and at the other a MacAskill cross-cum-shot swerved wide.

In the 53rd minute Wick stunned Buckie by taking the lead. Manson’s ball down the left appeared to be easy for Jack Murray to deal with, he could have sent it out of play or back to Main.

However, Murray did neither and Steven Anderson took advantage by finishing past Main from an acute angle.

In response Williamson clawed away Urquhart’s cross from the left which prevented Murray from equalising at the back post.

Buckie continued to try to ramp up the pressure and on 63 minutes they were appealing for a penalty when Goodall went down under Joe Anderson’s challenge from behind. Referee Lee Robertson waved away the claims.

In the 70th minute Wick could have doubled their lead when Steven Anderson played Gordon MacNab through on goal, but Main made an excellent block.

Six minutes later more Main heroics kept Buckie’s hopes alive. Steven Anderson crossed from the right and Munro’s header was kept out by a magnificent one-handed save.

Munro’s rebound was then blocked by Main before Richard Macadie fired over with the goal gaping.

Two minutes later Sam Morrison was given a straight red card for hauling down MacNab as he attempted to gallop through on goal.

After throwing everything at Wick Buckie grabbed a last gasp equaliser with Murray atoning for his earlier error with a fine finish from 20 yards.