Graeme Stewart salutes Buckie’s character after keeping their Highland League title challenge alive

Graeme Stewart hailed the character of his Buckie Thistle players as they took the Breedon Highland League title race to the final game of the season.

The 10-man Jags grabbed a 95th minute equaliser courtesy of Jack Murray in their 1-1 draw with Wick Academy at Victoria Park to keep their hopes of glory alive.

On Saturday Buckie will need to defeat Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and hope Forres Mechanics beat Fraserburgh at Bellslea. There will also need to be a swing in goal difference with the Broch two goals better off.

Stewart said: “We’re still in it which is the most important thing and it didn’t look like being the case for a large part of the game.

“I’m delighted with the spirit shown after going down to 10 men.

“We made a mistake and conceded a goal and we had a mountain to climb, but they showed the character and the goal at the end was huge for us.

“I thought the players were superb – they were devastated after the game – but that goal keeps us in it.

“Fraserburgh have to get a win or a draw on Saturday and I’m sure there will be nerves.

“The pressure is off us and we’ll go and enjoy Saturday.”

Jags fight back

Wick took a 53rd minute lead when Steven Anderson capitalised on a loose back-pass from Murray to slot beyond Kevin Main.

Gordon MacNab and Mark Munro were then thwarted by superb saves from Main as the Scorries looked for a second.

Sam Morrison was red carded by referee Lee Robertson on 78 minutes for hauling down MacNab as he charged through on goal.

But in the fifth minute of injury time Murray’s strike from 20 yards kept Buckie in the title race.

Stewart added: “At 1-0 down I thought we would win because I’ve got faith in the team.

“Then going down to 10 men we were taking chances. But for Kevin Main we could have been dead and buried, but that’s why he’s one of the best goalies in the league.”

Wick had only 12 players available for the game and player-manager Gary Manson said: “I’m disappointed not to get the three points because we had enough good chances on counter-attacks to put the game to bed.

“I don’t think anyone could have complained if we’d scored more with the chances we had.

“Then they equalise with the last kick of the ball, if you’d offered me a 1-1 draw before the game I’d have taken it.

“But the way the game panned out it’s very frustrating.”