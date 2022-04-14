Boss Shadab Iftikhar thrilled by Fort William’s first win of season with Deveronvale next up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Boss Shadab Iftikhar thrilled by Fort William’s first win of season with Deveronvale next up

By Paul Chalk
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 8:26 pm
Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar.
Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar.

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar hailed his spirited side for digging deep to post their first Highland League win of the season.

The division’s basement club are blasting through a punishing schedule of five fixtures in 11 days before they prepare to tackle North McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee in a double header later this month.

However, hot on the heels of drawing 1-1 with Turriff United on Monday, they scored a superb 4-2 win at Strathspey Thistle just 48 hours later, which was their first victory of the campaign.

Never-say-die spirit powers Fort

Iftikhar was thrilled as goals from Ethan Cairns, Adam Morris, Igor Sani and Yves Zama earned the Lochaber team maximum points in a game in which they trailed and were level in twice, including late on.

The Claggan Park boss said: “It was a great performance.

“If you look at the whole season and even the last week alone, three times now we’ve been down to 10 men due to injuries.

“However, we’ve shown great character and such a strong mentality, even when pegged back at 2-2 on 80 minutes to go and score two more in the last 10 minutes.

“It speaks volumes about the changing room. Had we had that changing room since January, we would not be in this position.

“We are doing a rebuild at the club and the boys have again shown tremendous character.

“The club also deserve a lot of credit. Wednesday was a great night for everyone at the club. It has been a long time coming and hopefully we can build on it.

“We showed a resilience and that’s what’s needed. You have to deal with adversity in life, you have to deal with it.”

Little recovery time with Vale next up

Iftikhar explained as soon as they’d walked off the Seafield Park pitch on Wednesday, their attention was straight on to Saturday’s road trip to Banff to take on Deveronvale in their penultimate league match.

He added: “Our focus went into recovery for the next 48 hours after Strathspey. We have another early morning trip on Saturday as we’re used to now, as we go to Deveronvale.

“We then go to Rothes on Tuesday before we play Banks o’ Dee. It’s not ideal, but what can we do?”

Tough task to overcome Banks o’ Dee

A week on Saturday, Fort travel to Spain Park for their first pyramid play-off with Banks o’ Dee seven days before they bring their opponents to Claggan Park.

Iftikhar admits the odds are stacked against his squad as they fight for the right to stay in the Highland League.

He said: “Banks o’ Dee are the clear favourites over 180 minutes, especially with us playing again on Tuesday night, which makes it easier for them. I am sure they will be planning for next year in the Highland League.”

