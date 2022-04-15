The key moments in a memorable Highland League title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League title race has come down to Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle’s final games of the season.

To get to this point there have been plenty of twists and turns. Here we recap some of the key moments in a thrilling title race.

August 25 – Buckie Thistle 2-2 Fraserburgh

The first meeting of the season between the two challengers.

Fraserburgh had won their first five league matches before making the trip to Victoria Park and they took the lead through Gary Harris’ penalty.

Late strikes from Sam Urquhart and Kyle MacLeod appeared to have won the game for Buckie, but Paul Campbell’s 93rd minute penalty earned the visitors a point.

January 3 – Brechin City 3-5 Fraserburgh

The Broch found themselves 3-0 down after 22 minutes after an own goal from Willie West, Kieran Inglis’ penalty and Garry Wood’s strike.

A win for Brechin would have taken them level on points with Fraserburgh at the top of the table.

But Paul Young pulled a goal back for the Buchan outfit and after Max Kucheriavyi had been sent off Sean Butcher’s header, Scott Barbour’s brace of penalties and Iain Davidson’s own goal completed a remarkable comeback.

February 9 – Fraserburgh 1-3 Buckie Thistle

Defeat for Buckie in the second clash of the campaign between the sides would have seen them fall six points behind Fraserburgh having played a game more.

It looked like that would happen when Paul Campbell’s penalty gave the Broch a first half lead.

But Sam Urquhart equalised and after Willie West had been sent off Sam Pugh and Andrew MacAskill struck to give the Jags a crucial win.

March 23 – Brora Rangers 0-2 Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle 2-1 Rothes

With just a point between them both challengers faced tricky fixtures.

Fraserburgh took care of business at Dudgeon Park courtesy of goals from Willie West and Ryan Sargent.

Buckie were heading for defeat after Ewan McLauchlan put Rothes ahead at Victoria Park, but sub Kyle MacLeod levelled with his first touch before netting a spectacular overhead kick winner in the closing stages.

April 13 – Buckie Thistle 1-1 Wick Academy

Buckie had to avoid defeat to keep their title hopes alive going into the last day of the season.

However, Wick were intent on causing a shock with Steven Anderson giving them the lead.

Despite Sam Morrison’s sending off and the Scorries having more chances, the Jags found an equaliser in the 95th minute courtesy of Jack Murray.