Fraserburgh defeat Forres to win the Breedon Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh won the Breedon Highland League title for the first time since 2002 with a 5-0 victory against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea.

After a tense opening the Broch took a first half lead courtesy of Paul Campbell’s penalty and second half strikes from Paul Young, Grant Campbell, Sean Butcher and Willie West secured glory for the Buchan side.

It’s been a remarkable season for Mark Cowie’s side who lost just twice in their 34 league fixtures and finished with 92 points.

However, Fraserburgh have been pushed all the way by Buckie Thistle who finished just three points behind having been unbeaten in their last 25 league games.

But after winning the Highland League in 1933, 1938 and 2002 Fraserburgh are the champions again.

Tense opening

Kick off was delayed by 15 minutes at Bellslea to let the crowd in and by the time the game did get underway the ground was buzzing with a sense of anticipation.

However, the opening exchanges were nervy and with Fraserburgh playing up the slope and against the wind they had to soak up periods of pressure.

For Forres Paul Brindle dragged a shot wide from 20 yards early on and then had a similar effort held by goalkeeper Paul Leask in the 10th minute.

Seconds later the Broch fashioned their first opening with Jamie Beagrie’s flick creating creating space for Paul Campbell on the right side of the area but he volleyed over.

Just before the quarter hour mark Scott Barbour sent in a tempting cross from the left, but there were no takers.

At the other end Kieran Simpson made an important intervention to prevent Brindle going through on goal.

The home side threatened twice in quick succession from set pieces just after the half hour mark. Firstly Barbour’s corner from the left was headed wide by Simpson.

Then Ryan Cowie’s corner from the right was nodded narrowly over by Bryan Hay.

But four minutes shy of half-time Fraserburgh made the breakthrough.

Ryan Sargent’s ball down the left channel was awkward for Lee Fraser to deal with and when it bounced up and hit the Forres defender’s hand referee Graham Beaton awarded a penalty.

Paul Campbell converted from 12 yards with ball going under Can-Cans custodian Stuart Knight who guessed the right way.

Broch seek second

Fraserburgh started the second half purposefully as they looked for the crucial second goal.

In the 54th minute Lewis Davidson’s cross from the right was headed back across goal by Sargent, but Barbour couldn’t keep his header down.

On the hour a Barbour corner from the left dropped for Simpson at the back post, but Knight held his effort.

In the 62nd minute Knight made a superb save after Davidson’s cross from the right rebounded off Forres defender Dale Wood and appeared destined for the top left corner.

Then from another Barbour corner Simpson’s strike from 15 yards was brilliantly tipped over by Knight.

But Knight was finally beaten again on 64 minutes. It was another corner from the left by Babour which led to a spot of pinball in the box before Young pounced to drill the ball low through a sea of bodies and into the net from 14 yards.

Two minutes later it could have been 3-0 with Barbour’s cross from the left knocked wide by the unmarked Sargent at the back post.

Fraserburgh were in control now and on 73 minutes Paul Campbell’s free-kick from wide on the left had to be turned behind by Knight. From the resultant Barbour corner Knight held Simpson’s header.

With 12 minutes remaining the Broch did notch their third with Barbour finding space on the right and teeing up Grant Campbell inside the area and he stabbed a shot into the bottom left corner.

Fraserburgh added further gloss to the score on 84 minutes when sub Butcher lobbed Knight with a sensational finish from 30 yards.

Two minutes from time it got even better for the new champions as captain West lashed home a left-footed volley from the edge of the box.