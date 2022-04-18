Rothes unhappy with Formartine’s goal in draw; Brora and Inverurie finish season with wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes manager Ross Jack felt Formartine United’s goal shouldn’t have stood in their 1-1 draw at North Lodge Park.

The hosts took the lead on 11 minutes when Tyler Mykyta’s free-kick was adjudged to have crossed the line by referee Joel Kennedy and linesman Brian Dean.

But Speysiders boss Jack said: “We were livid with the decision for Formartine’s goal, Sean McCarthy saved the ball down at the post, we couldn’t work out why they thought it was over the line.

“Our players couldn’t believe the goal was given.

“We had chances but didn’t really test Ewen Macdonald but the players showed good fight to take a point.”

Rothes equalised with a header from Greg Morrison in injury time.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson added: “A draw probably was probably a fair result, but it’s obviously frustrating when you lose a late goal.

“I can’t complain too much because we’ve only lost one goal in six games.

“We couldn’t see it (the goal) from the dugouts, my players thought it was in and their players thought it wasn’t.”

Rothes have two games remaining – against Fort William and Keith – if they were to win both they would finish in fifth place above Formartine on goal difference.

Brora Rangers 1-0 Keith

Fourth-placed Brora Rangers ended the season with a 1-0 win against Keith at Dudgeon Park.

Gregor MacDonald’s finish from Max Ewan’s left-wing cross early in the second half was the difference between the sides.

Cattachs boss Craig Campbell said: “It wasn’t our greatest display and after the high of winning the Highland League Cup last weekend it was a wee bit flat at times.

“But I can’t fault the effort of the boys, we made some changes and we were missing some important players.

“Credit to Keith they were very competitive, it wasn’t our greatest performance but we’re delighted with a clean sheet and three points.”

Maroons manager Craig Ewen added: “The work-rate of the players was excellent, they kept their shape well and we did have four or five half chances.

“But we didn’t quite have the quality in the final third, we were a bit disappointed not to get a point.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-1 Inverurie Locos

Richard Hastings was pleased club legends Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst finished their Inverurie Locos careers with a win.

The Railwaymen defeated Strathspey Thistle 1-0 at Seafield Park courtesy of Lloyd Robertson’s finish just after the half hour mark.

Club captain McLean and defender Broadhurst have spent 18 and 14 seasons respectively with Inverurie.

Boss Hastings said: “It was good to win and it was a day for Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst playing their last game for the club.

Locos legends Nacho & Chopper played their final game for the club this afternoon, Neil & Ryan will be greatly missed by everyone involved with Locos, On top of both being excellent professionals they are top guys!…https://t.co/9a31OWsLLD 🚂🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UhWl5azxbn — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) April 16, 2022

“It was good to send them off with on a high and they played their part in getting the result which was great.”

Locos finish the campaign in seventh in the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey 16th.

Jags manager Charlie Brown said: “I didn’t think there was a lot between the sides. I was pleased with the efforts of the boys because they matched a good Inverurie team.

“That was pleasing even if the result is disappointing.

“Overall I’m pleased we’ve stayed in the league and we’re not second bottom.”