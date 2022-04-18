Rothes unhappy with Formartine’s goal in draw; Brora and Inverurie finish season with wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes unhappy with Formartine’s goal in draw; Brora and Inverurie finish season with wins

By Reporter
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 10:06 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack felt Formartine's goal against the Speysiders shouldn't have stood
Rothes manager Ross Jack felt Formartine's goal against the Speysiders shouldn't have stood

Rothes manager Ross Jack felt Formartine United’s goal shouldn’t have stood in their 1-1 draw at North Lodge Park.

The hosts took the lead on 11 minutes when Tyler Mykyta’s free-kick was adjudged to have crossed the line by referee Joel Kennedy and linesman Brian Dean.

But Speysiders boss Jack said: “We were livid with the decision for Formartine’s goal, Sean McCarthy saved the ball down at the post, we couldn’t work out why they thought it was over the line.

“Our players couldn’t believe the goal was given.

“We had chances but didn’t really test Ewen Macdonald but the players showed good fight to take a point.”

Rothes equalised with a header from Greg Morrison in injury time.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson added: “A draw probably was probably a fair result, but it’s obviously frustrating when you lose a late goal.

“I can’t complain too much because we’ve only lost one goal in six games.

“We couldn’t see it (the goal) from the dugouts, my players thought it was in and their players thought it wasn’t.”

Rothes have two games remaining – against Fort William and Keith – if they were to win both they would finish in fifth place above Formartine on goal difference.

Brora Rangers 1-0 Keith

Fourth-placed Brora Rangers ended the season with a 1-0 win against Keith at Dudgeon Park.

Gregor MacDonald’s finish from Max Ewan’s left-wing cross early in the second half was the difference between the sides.

Cattachs boss Craig Campbell said: “It wasn’t our greatest display and after the high of winning the Highland League Cup last weekend it was a wee bit flat at times.

“But I can’t fault the effort of the boys, we made some changes and we were missing some important players.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased to finish the season with a win.

“Credit to Keith they were very competitive, it wasn’t our greatest performance but we’re delighted with a clean sheet and three points.”

Maroons manager Craig Ewen added: “The work-rate of the players was excellent, they kept their shape well and we did have four or five half chances.

“But we didn’t quite have the quality in the final third, we were a bit disappointed not to get a point.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-1 Inverurie Locos

Richard Hastings was pleased club legends Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst finished their Inverurie Locos careers with a win.

The Railwaymen defeated Strathspey Thistle 1-0 at Seafield Park courtesy of Lloyd Robertson’s finish just after the half hour mark.

Club captain McLean and defender Broadhurst have spent 18 and 14 seasons respectively with Inverurie.

Boss Hastings said: “It was good to win and it was a day for Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst playing their last game for the club.

“It was good to send them off with on a high and they played their part in getting the result which was great.”

Locos finish the campaign in seventh in the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey 16th.

Jags manager Charlie Brown said: “I didn’t think there was a lot between the sides. I was pleased with the efforts of the boys because they matched a good Inverurie team.

“That was pleasing even if the result is disappointing.

“Overall I’m pleased we’ve stayed in the league and we’re not second bottom.”

