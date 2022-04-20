Buckie Thistle make triple signing, while 10 players sign contract extensions as Jags look to renew trophy bid next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle make triple signing, while 10 players sign contract extensions as Jags look to renew trophy bid next season

By Callum Law
April 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle's three new signings (from left to right): Tom MacLennan, Joe McCabe and Cohen Ramsay
Buckie Thistle's three new signings (from left to right): Tom MacLennan, Joe McCabe and Cohen Ramsay

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has bolstered his squad with three new signings hot on the heels of 10 players penning contract extensions.

Joe McCabe returns to Victoria Park on a contract until 2025. The defender left last summer because his job required him to move to London.

Now, McCabe is back in the north-east and has rejoined the Jags.

Nairn County midfielder Tom MacLennan has joined the Buckie on a two-year deal and defender Cohen Ramsay also arrives from the Station Park side, having penned a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, club captain Kevin Fraser, Andrew MacAskill, Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Marcus Goodall, Shaun Wood, Sam Urquhart, Scott Adams, Sam Pugh and Mark McLauchlan have all signed contract extensions until the summer of 2025.

On his new recruits, manager Stewart said: “We were gutted when Joe left because he’s a top Highland League player.

“But now his job has taken him back to Aberdeen and, as soon as I heard I spoke to him, and he was delighted to come back to Buckie.

“You always take a gamble when signing someone and whether they’ll fit in to the squad, but the boys love him and he’s got a great attitude.

“I’m delighted with Tom, he’s always stood out when we’ve played Nairn and it’s always good when your players are complimentary about someone.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart, centre

“Kevin Fraser has been raving about Tom when we’ve played Nairn.

“He’s a quality player and he’s at a good age (25) as well to continue to develop.

“Nairn will be disappointed to lose such a good player, but Tom’s got the chance to challenge at the top with ourselves.

“And Cohen is somebody we’ve been looking at for a number of months, he’s only 22, but he’s fit, strong and aggressive.

“He’s the type of player we want to bring in because he’s somebody that will continue to improve hopefully.

“He’s got a great attitude, which is important. They all want to work hard.

“I’ve asked around about Cohen and everything I’ve heard back has been really good, and my conversations with him have been really good as well.”

Quest for silverware continues

Stewart is also thrilled to have 10 of his squad commit to the club for the next three years.

He has challenged them to bring silverware back to Buckie.

The Jags came close this term, losing to Brora Rangers in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final and finishing three points behind champions Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League.

Stewart added: “It’s the best team I’ve had in my time at Buckie. We haven’t won anything yet, but it’s the best team I’ve had.

“The challenge now is to go and win something and we spoke about it after the game on Saturday.

Captain Kevin Fraser has extended his contract with Buckie Thistle

“We were unfortunate this season coming up short, but the best team in Fraserburgh won the league.

“We can’t just accept where we are – we need to try to reach that level and go higher.

“The good thing is guys like Andrew MacAskill and Kevin Fraser are in their prime and then the likes of Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Marcus Goodall, Sam Pugh and Mark McLauchlan will continue to improve.

“You can talk about new signings, but keeping the players you’ve got can be more important because we know how good they are.

“I’m already excited for next season and the players are as well.”

