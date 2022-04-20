Shadab Iftikhar worries schedule could take its toll on Fort William in relegation play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shadab Iftikhar worries schedule could take its toll on Fort William in relegation play-off

By Callum Law
April 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Fort William defenders try to crowd out Rothes midfielder Ewan McLauchlin, pictured in tangerine
Fort William defenders try to crowd out Rothes midfielder Ewan McLauchlin, pictured in tangerine

Shadab Iftikhar fears Fort William’s relegation play-off against Banks o’ Dee could be one-sided after their hectic end to the season.

The Lochaber outfit finished their Breedon Highland League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Rothes at Mackessack Park in what was their fifth outing in 11 days. 

On Saturday they tackle North Region Junior champions Dee at Spain Park in the first leg of the play-off.

Fort manager Iftikhar said: “It was a brilliant performance against Rothes with the players showing unbelievable character.

“We’ve not thought about Banks o’ Dee yet because we’ve had five games in 11 days to get through.

“We’ve respected the league and put a shift in in every game and that speaks volumes for the club.

Fort William striker Yves Zama, right, tries to get away from Rothes captain Bruce Milne

“Banks o’ Dee are heavy favourites, right now we’ve not even got an eleven and at the moment the play-off game has a one-sided look.

“We can’t go again and put in that effort, to do what we did against Rothes is impossible.

“The players are not robots, we’ve put in five great performances but I don’t think we’ll be able to produce the same intensity against Banks o’ Dee.

“That’s me being honest, it’s a tough situation, but you never say never in football.
“If there is one group of players that can do it’s these players but things are against us and Banks o’ Dee are heavy favourites.”

Speysiders not at their best

In a poor game Rothes did most of the probing but found it difficult to carve out many clear-cut chances.

Fort had sporadic spells of pressure with Yves Zama denied by a good Bruce Milne block early in the second half.

The only goal came after 54 minutes with Michael Finnis heading home from Ross Gunn’s corner.

Rothes have one game left this season which is against Keith at Mackessack Park on Saturday.

If the Speysiders win they will finish fifth in the table ahead of Formartine United on goal difference.

Boss Ross Jack said: “Fort William made it very tough for us, but the quality was terrible from us.

“It’s three points, a clean sheet and we’ve got the chance to finish fifth.

“At the start of the season if we’d been told we’d finish fifth and win the North of Scotland Cup I don’t think we’d have said no.

“But we’ll need to play a lot better than that to beat Keith on Saturday.”

