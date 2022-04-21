Fraserburgh’s Grant Campbell has unfinished play-off business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Campbell has a sense of unfinished business as Fraserburgh prepare for their crack at the pyramid play-offs.

After winning the Breedon Highland League, the Broch tackle Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the play-off semi-final.

The winner will face Cowdenbeath over two legs for a place in League Two next season.

Campbell has experienced the play-offs with former club Cove Rangers.

He played in 2016 as they were defeated by Edinburgh City, but a cruciate ligament injury kept him sidelined for the Aberdeen outfit’s next play-off attempt – against Cowden – in 2018 and the following year when they gained promotion.

The 32-year-old midfielder said: “It’s part one here.

“What I felt slightly robbed of at Cove was my chance to play in the play-offs because of my knee injury.

“When I came here, I wanted another go at the play-offs and that entails winning the league to get the chance.

“I wasn’t just here to win the league – I’m here for Saturday and we need to have a right good go at the play-offs.

“I’ve always felt I’ve got unfinished business in the play-offs and I’m delighted to have another shot at it.

“But all we’ve got is a shot, play-offs are difficult to navigate. But with the attitude and ability we’ve got and a bit of luck on the day, it could be very exciting.”

‘I knew there was enough ability’

Campbell has been a key part of Fraserburgh’s first title success since 2002.

He came out of retirement to join the Broch in September 2019, having previously quit because of his struggles to return after his knee injury.

He added: “I came out of retirement to play for Fraserburgh when Mark Cowie picked up the phone.

“The reason I did was because I knew there was enough ability in the squad to win the league.

“I wouldn’t have come out of retirement otherwise, so, when we were doing those Zoom sessions during lockdown, there was an enormous amount of belief that we could win the league.

“But it doesn’t just happen we have to go the length and breadth of the Highland League – away from home we’re unbeaten with 49 points from 51, which is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Lockdown spirit

Campbell believes the togetherness within Fraserburgh’s squad has been crucial to their success this season.

He says the same spirit which has been evident on the pitch this term was shown at the height of lockdown when the Broch players took part in training sessions at home.

Campbell said: “I think what you get at Fraserburgh – which I knew from playing against them – but it becomes even more apparent when you’re here is that everyone is in it together.

“Yes, those zoom sessions were keeping us fit, but everyone is in it together, everyone is working hard, there are no passengers.

“I think the Zoom sessions were evidence of that.”