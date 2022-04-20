Dean Donaldson excited for Turriff’s future after five pen extensions and Jordan Cooper joins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dean Donaldson believes the future is bright for Turriff United after five players signed contract extensions and Jordan Cooper joined the club permanently.

Midfielder Rory Brown, 20, goalkeeper Tim Findlay, 18, and 18 year-old midfielder Murray Cormack have signed a two-year extensions.

Attacker Keir Smith, 23, and midfielder Callan Gray, 19, have signed one-year deals.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old midfielder Cooper has signed on a three-year contract from Inverurie Locos having spent this season on loan at the Haughs.

Turra manager Donaldson said: “I’m delighted to get the boys on extended deals because they’re a big part of our future.

“They’re all young boys who are still to really show us what they’re truly capable of.

“I think all of them can be top Highland League players, but it will take time.

“The onus is on them to take their chance because nothing is guaranteed in football, but their work ethic and attitude is great.

“If they keep that then they’ll have a good chance.”

Donaldson is thrilled to have signed Cooper on a permanent basis after some eye-catching performances during his loan spell.

He added: “I don’t think Jordan ever really got a chance at Inverurie in the first team.

“He’s had moments where he’s been poor and he’s had some really good moments as well in his time with us.

“He’s a good character and a really good player and he fits into the mould we’re looking for.

“When we took him on loan I was always hoping I would have the chance to get him permanently.

“He hasn’t let us down, Jordan’s work-rate and determination is second to none and that of thing flows through the team.”