Dean Donaldson excited for Turriff’s future after five pen extensions and Jordan Cooper joins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson excited for Turriff’s future after five pen extensions and Jordan Cooper joins

By Callum Law
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have secured five players on new contracts
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have secured five players on new contracts

Dean Donaldson believes the future is bright for Turriff United after five players signed contract extensions and Jordan Cooper joined the club permanently.

Midfielder Rory Brown, 20, goalkeeper Tim Findlay, 18, and 18 year-old midfielder Murray Cormack have signed a two-year extensions.

Attacker Keir Smith, 23, and midfielder Callan Gray, 19, have signed one-year deals.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old midfielder Cooper has signed on a three-year contract from Inverurie Locos having spent this season on loan at the Haughs.

Turra manager Donaldson said: “I’m delighted to get the boys on extended deals because they’re a big part of our future.

“They’re all young boys who are still to really show us what they’re truly capable of.

“I think all of them can be top Highland League players, but it will take time.

“The onus is on them to take their chance because nothing is guaranteed in football, but their work ethic and attitude is great.

Callan Gray, left, in action for Turriff United

“If they keep that then they’ll have a good chance.”

Donaldson is thrilled to have signed Cooper on a permanent basis after some eye-catching performances during his loan spell.

He added: “I don’t think Jordan ever really got a chance at Inverurie in the first team.

“He’s had moments where he’s been poor and he’s had some really good moments as well in his time with us.

“He’s a good character and a really good player and he fits into the mould we’re looking for.

“When we took him on loan I was always hoping I would have the chance to get him permanently.

“He hasn’t let us down, Jordan’s work-rate and determination is second to none and that of thing flows through the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]