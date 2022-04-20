Steven MacDonald pleased as Forres pair sign contract extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald pleased as Forres pair sign contract extensions

By Callum Law
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Owen Paterson, left, has signed a new deal with Forres Mechanics
Owen Paterson, left, has signed a new deal with Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased Ruari Fraser and Owen Paterson have committed their futures to the Can-Cans.

Defender Fraser, 21, and 23-year-old midfielder Paterson have signed two-year contract extensions to remain at Mosset Park.

Boss MacDonald believes both players will continue to develop and improve with Forres.

He said: “Ruari has played a lot of games this season and has progressed well, so we’re pleased he’s going to be staying for another couple of years.

“Owen is a tremendously fit boy who is also very good on the ball.

“Both of them are still young and have good futures ahead of them and we’re pleased to have them.

Ruari Fraser, second from left, has signed a new contract with Forres Mechanics

“The vast majority of the squad is signed up for next season, which is also good news.”

MacDonald won’t be resting on his laurels during the close season and hopes to have completed more business in the weeks to come.

This season Forres finished in the bottom half of the Breedon Highland League for the first time since 2015/16.

MacDonald added: “It’s non-stop trying to get bits and pieces tied up.

“You’re always looking at what you could do, but it can take time to put things together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]