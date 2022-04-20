Steven MacDonald pleased as Forres pair sign contract extensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased Ruari Fraser and Owen Paterson have committed their futures to the Can-Cans.

Defender Fraser, 21, and 23-year-old midfielder Paterson have signed two-year contract extensions to remain at Mosset Park.

Boss MacDonald believes both players will continue to develop and improve with Forres.

He said: “Ruari has played a lot of games this season and has progressed well, so we’re pleased he’s going to be staying for another couple of years.

“Owen is a tremendously fit boy who is also very good on the ball.

“Both of them are still young and have good futures ahead of them and we’re pleased to have them.

“The vast majority of the squad is signed up for next season, which is also good news.”

MacDonald won’t be resting on his laurels during the close season and hopes to have completed more business in the weeks to come.

This season Forres finished in the bottom half of the Breedon Highland League for the first time since 2015/16.

MacDonald added: “It’s non-stop trying to get bits and pieces tied up.

“You’re always looking at what you could do, but it can take time to put things together.”