Previous meetings between Fraserburgh and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic meet in the pyramid play-off semi-final tomorrow – here we look back at previous meetings between the sides.

The Broch have faced the Rose on three previous occasions, all in the Scottish Cup with the current record being one win for Highland League champions, one victory for the Lowland League champions and one draw.

Fraserburgh 1-1 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – September 26 2009

Fraserburgh took the lead in this Scottish Cup first round tie courtesy of Neil Main’s penalty.

However, after passing up chances to put the tie to bed the Broch side – which contained Paul Leask, Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie and Willie West, who are all still at the club – were stung by an equaliser five minutes from time.

Eddie Mearns levelled for the Midlothian outfit to force a replay at New Dundas Park.

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 1-2 Fraserburgh – October 3 2009

In Charlie Duncan’s 1,000th game in charge of Fraserburgh, they progressed to the second round of the Scottish Cup – despite finishing with eight men.

The visitors took the lead in the first minute with Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Michael Atai’s clearance cannoning off Stephen Noble and falling for Steven Main to finish.

Just before the hour mark, Main’s corner was dropped into his own net by Atai to double the Broch’s lead.

Graham Johnston was red-carded shortly after for lashing out at Noble, then Andy Howatt pulled one back for the hosts.

In the closing stages, Marc Dickson and Neil Main were also dismissed, but Fraserburgh held on.

Fraserburgh 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – September 21 2019

Again the sides met in the first round of the Scottish Cup, but this time Bonnyrigg prevailed.

In breezy conditions at Bellslea, the visitors had the better of the first period, but struggled to threaten apart from a couple of George Hunter efforts.

After the break, the Broch were on top with Paul Campbell, Ryan Cowie, Michael Rae and Willie West all going close, but – in injury time – Hunter struck to give the Rose victory.