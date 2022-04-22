Previous meetings between Fraserburgh and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Highland League

Previous meetings between Fraserburgh and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

By Callum Law
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 12:08 pm
Paul Campbell, right, has a shot the last time Fraserburgh played Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in 2019
Paul Campbell, right, has a shot the last time Fraserburgh played Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in 2019

Fraserburgh and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic meet in the pyramid play-off semi-final tomorrow – here we look back at previous meetings between the sides.

The Broch have faced the Rose on three previous occasions, all in the Scottish Cup with the current record being one win for Highland League champions, one victory for the Lowland League champions and one draw.

Fraserburgh 1-1 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – September 26 2009

Fraserburgh took the lead in this Scottish Cup first round tie courtesy of Neil Main’s penalty.

However, after passing up chances to put the tie to bed the Broch side – which contained Paul Leask, Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie and Willie West, who are all still at the club – were stung by an equaliser five minutes from time.

Eddie Mearns levelled for the Midlothian outfit to force a replay at New Dundas Park.

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 1-2 Fraserburgh – October 3 2009

In Charlie Duncan’s 1,000th game in charge of Fraserburgh, they progressed to the second round of the Scottish Cup – despite finishing with eight men.

The visitors took the lead in the first minute with Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Michael Atai’s clearance cannoning off Stephen Noble and falling for Steven Main to finish.

Charlie Duncan was Fraserburgh manager when they defeated Bonnyrigg Rose in 2009

Just before the hour mark, Main’s corner was dropped into his own net by Atai to double the Broch’s lead.

Graham Johnston was red-carded shortly after for lashing out at Noble, then Andy Howatt pulled one back for the hosts.

In the closing stages, Marc Dickson and Neil Main were also dismissed, but Fraserburgh held on.

Fraserburgh 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – September 21 2019

Again the sides met in the first round of the Scottish Cup, but this time Bonnyrigg prevailed.

In breezy conditions at Bellslea, the visitors had the better of the first period, but struggled to threaten apart from a couple of George Hunter efforts.

After the break, the Broch were on top with Paul Campbell, Ryan Cowie, Michael Rae and Willie West all going close, but – in injury time – Hunter struck to give the Rose victory.

