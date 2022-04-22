Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt explains ‘unreal’ circumstances behind dramatic Highland League promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt described finding out about their promotion to the Highland League as “unreal” after Fort William withdrew from the pyramid play-off.

Dee have been informed by the league that they have been automatically promoted with Fort unable to fulfil the fixture due to a player shortage.

The Lochaber side, who finished rock-bottom of the Highland League this season, were only able to name a squad of 12 for their midweek game against Rothes. Two of those players – Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle – were on loan from Caley Thistle and signed after the deadline of January 31 to be eligible for the play-offs.

It means that after years of being a junior super-power, Dee will crown a season in which they won both the Aberdeenshire Cup and Shield with promotion to the Highland League.

“It’s unreal,” said Watt. “I can’t believe it. For it to get to this point (Fort withdrawing) is a bit of a shame. We were looking forward to the game and had corporate filled out.

“There’s so much off the back of it that needs to be addressed but first and foremost I’m buzzing that we’re now in the Highland League.

“We had a great season and had done everything we needed to do. We were ready to play the game and I had watched Fort William. They had frustrated a few sides and I thought we were in for a tough game.

“It’s come out of the blue. Brian Winton (chairman) was on the phone and said we’re definitely in the Highland League. It’s done and dusted.

“At this moment in time I’m just trying to take it all in.”

Fort were due to travel through to Aberdeen on Saturday to face the Dee at Spain Park, with the return leg a week later at Claggan Park.

Shadab Iftikhar, who took over at Fort mid-way through the season, expressed fears earlier this week that his side would struggle over the two legs.

“We asked the question earlier this week as they had loan players signed after January 31 and their goalkeeper was not there,” added Watt.

“I would have thought they would have tried to take in a few younger Fort William boys, as they had a team in the first half of the season.

“They can’t fulfil the fixture – they have withdrawn so there’s no alternative to playing the game.

“It’s strange circumstances.”

The Dee have won the North Junior Superleague for the last five seasons, barring the two in the middle that were abandoned due to the Covid pandemic.

Fuller statements from both Fort William and the Highland League are expected later on Friday.