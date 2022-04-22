Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt explains ‘unreal’ circumstances behind dramatic Highland League promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt explains ‘unreal’ circumstances behind dramatic Highland League promotion

By Jamie Durent
April 22, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 6:22 pm
Banks o'Dee co-manager Jamie Watt
Banks o'Dee co-manager Jamie Watt

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt described finding out about their promotion to the Highland League as “unreal” after Fort William withdrew from the pyramid play-off.

Dee have been informed by the league that they have been automatically promoted with Fort unable to fulfil the fixture due to a player shortage.

The Lochaber side, who finished rock-bottom of the Highland League this season, were only able to name a squad of 12 for their midweek game against Rothes. Two of those players – Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle  – were on loan from Caley Thistle and signed after the deadline of January 31 to be eligible for the play-offs.

It means that after years of being a junior super-power, Dee will crown a season in which they won both the Aberdeenshire Cup and Shield with promotion to the Highland League.

“It’s unreal,” said Watt. “I can’t believe it. For it to get to this point (Fort withdrawing) is a bit of a shame. We were looking forward to the game and had corporate filled out.

“There’s so much off the back of it that needs to be addressed but first and foremost I’m buzzing that we’re now in the Highland League.

“We had a great season and had done everything we needed to do. We were ready to play the game and I had watched Fort William. They had frustrated a few sides and I thought we were in for a tough game.

“It’s come out of the blue. Brian Winton (chairman) was on the phone and said we’re definitely in the Highland League. It’s done and dusted.

“At this moment in time I’m just trying to take it all in.”

Banks o'Dee's Brian Winton
Banks o’ Dee’s Brian Winton

Fort were due to travel through to Aberdeen on Saturday to face the Dee at Spain Park, with the return leg a week later at Claggan Park.

Shadab Iftikhar, who took over at Fort mid-way through the season, expressed fears earlier this week that his side would struggle over the two legs.

“We asked the question earlier this week as they had loan players signed after January 31 and their goalkeeper was not there,” added Watt.

“I would have thought they would have tried to take in a few younger Fort William boys, as they had a team in the first half of the season.

“They can’t fulfil the fixture – they have withdrawn so there’s no alternative to playing the game.

“It’s strange circumstances.”

The Dee have won the North Junior Superleague for the last five seasons, barring the two in the middle that were abandoned due to the Covid pandemic.

Fuller statements from both Fort William and the Highland League are expected later on Friday.

