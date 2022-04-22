Fort William claim Highland League statement on withdrawal contains ‘many untruths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fort William claim Highland League statement on withdrawal contains ‘many untruths’

By Callum Law
April 22, 2022, 9:21 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 9:29 pm
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar, left, and chairman John Trew
Fort William have claimed there are “many untruths” in the statement made by the Breedon Highland League following their withdrawal from the pyramid play-offs.

The Lochaber side were supposed to face North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park tomorrow in the first leg of the play-off.

However, Fort withdrew meaning they have been relegated with Dee promoted.

The Highland League released a statement explaining that the decision had been taken by the Claggan Park because they were struggling to have enough players eligible to play because those signed after January 31 can’t be used under play-off rules.

The statement read: “We are very disappointed that the Highland League has released a statement ahead of a proposed meeting.

“The released statement has many untruths in it, which will become clear over time.

“Because of this statement we will refrain from updates until the SFA and other relevant people have been consulted.

“The club is financially stable and ready for next season. Shadab and the squad are bitterly disappointed not to be playing tomorrow.”

Player eligibility led to Fort William’s play-off withdrawal as Highland League issue statement

