Fort William claim Highland League statement on withdrawal contains ‘many untruths’

Fort William have claimed there are “many untruths” in the statement made by the Breedon Highland League following their withdrawal from the pyramid play-offs.

The Lochaber side were supposed to face North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park tomorrow in the first leg of the play-off.

However, Fort withdrew meaning they have been relegated with Dee promoted.

The Highland League released a statement explaining that the decision had been taken by the Claggan Park because they were struggling to have enough players eligible to play because those signed after January 31 can’t be used under play-off rules.

The statement read: “We are very disappointed that the Highland League has released a statement ahead of a proposed meeting.

Posted by Fort William F.C. (Official) on Friday, 22 April 2022

“The released statement has many untruths in it, which will become clear over time.

“Because of this statement we will refrain from updates until the SFA and other relevant people have been consulted.

“The club is financially stable and ready for next season. Shadab and the squad are bitterly disappointed not to be playing tomorrow.”