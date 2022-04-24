Paul Campbell says Fraserburgh can mount play-off comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Paul Campbell says Fraserburgh can mount play-off comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

By Callum Law
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh's Paul Young, number 10, forces home their goal against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Fraserburgh's Paul Young, number 10, forces home their goal against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell insists they have the attacking prowess to overturn their first leg deficit in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League champions were defeated 3-1 by Lowland League winners Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

A two-goal victory for the Broch at Bellslea on Saturday would see the tie go to extra-time and potentially penalties, while a win by a bigger margin would take them through to the play-off final against Cowdenbeath.

Striker Campbell, 29, believes they can progress and said: “It was frustrating, when we got the goal at 2-1 I felt we had them on the ropes.

“We were looking to kick on and get another goal, but fair play to them they scored a great free-kick near the end which knocked the stuffing out of us a wee bit.

“But at 3-1 the tie’s not over, it will be tough but we believe we can still turn it around.

“It’s only half-time in the tie, we need to get two goals and we’ve got plenty of attacking threat to get those goals.

Fraserburgh’s Ross Aitken, left, tussles with Bradley Barrett of Bonnyrigg

“We’re trying to stay positive and if we have a fast start or get an early goal with the crowd behind us at Bellslea you never know what can happen.

“We’re up for it, we won’t go down without a fight and we’ll give it a right go.

“There’s nothing to lose, we have to go for it and I think we’re good at that.

“If you look at our goals for tally this season we’ve scored more (135 goals) than anyone in the Highland League.

“We like to play on the front foot and try to score as many goals as we can and that’s what we need to do.”

Improvement needed

Fraserburgh’s work-rate and endeavour couldn’t be faulted at New Dundas Park, but they weren’t at their best and didn’t create many chances.

Campbell accepts they’ll need to improve for the return and added: “We know it will be tough and we’ll need to play a bit better.

“It was frustrating really, they were good but we know ourselves we weren’t at our best.

“After the high of the winning the league it was a wee bit of a low.

“But we’ll train hard and try to get back to what we’re good at next week.”

Fraserburgh were packed by a 300-strong travelling support among a crowd of around 1600 at New Dundas Park.

However, neither set of fans saw much goalmouth action in the first period with both sides defending resolutely.

But seven minutes shy of the interval the hosts took the lead with Lee Currie’s curling free-kick from the right headed home at the back post by Keiran McGachie.

Rose double lead

In the 54th minute Bonnyrigg made it 2-0 with McGachie’s knockdown rifled into the left corner by Callum Connolly from the edge of the box.

But the Broch rallied and pulled a goal back midway through the second period.

Ross Aitken’s delivery from the right was headed against the crossbar by Paul Campbell and Paul Young bundled in the rebound.

A couple of minutes later Grant Campbell’s header from a Scott Barbour corner was booted off the line as the Buchan side pressed for an equaliser.

Lee Currie nets Bonnyrigg’s third goal against Fraserburgh

However, on 82 minutes Fraserburgh were hit with a sucker-punch. Sean Butcher fouled Dean Brett 20 yards out and Currie curled a sublime left-footed effort into the top right corner.

Deep into injury time Bonnyrigg could have made it four, but Young was perfectly placed to clear Kerr Young’s header from a Currie corner off the line before Connolly blasted the rebound over.

