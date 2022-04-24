Paul Campbell says Fraserburgh can mount play-off comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell insists they have the attacking prowess to overturn their first leg deficit in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League champions were defeated 3-1 by Lowland League winners Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

A two-goal victory for the Broch at Bellslea on Saturday would see the tie go to extra-time and potentially penalties, while a win by a bigger margin would take them through to the play-off final against Cowdenbeath.

Striker Campbell, 29, believes they can progress and said: “It was frustrating, when we got the goal at 2-1 I felt we had them on the ropes.

“We were looking to kick on and get another goal, but fair play to them they scored a great free-kick near the end which knocked the stuffing out of us a wee bit.

“But at 3-1 the tie’s not over, it will be tough but we believe we can still turn it around.

“It’s only half-time in the tie, we need to get two goals and we’ve got plenty of attacking threat to get those goals.

“We’re trying to stay positive and if we have a fast start or get an early goal with the crowd behind us at Bellslea you never know what can happen.

“We’re up for it, we won’t go down without a fight and we’ll give it a right go.

“There’s nothing to lose, we have to go for it and I think we’re good at that.

“If you look at our goals for tally this season we’ve scored more (135 goals) than anyone in the Highland League.

“We like to play on the front foot and try to score as many goals as we can and that’s what we need to do.”

Improvement needed

Fraserburgh’s work-rate and endeavour couldn’t be faulted at New Dundas Park, but they weren’t at their best and didn’t create many chances.

Campbell accepts they’ll need to improve for the return and added: “We know it will be tough and we’ll need to play a bit better.

“It was frustrating really, they were good but we know ourselves we weren’t at our best.

“After the high of the winning the league it was a wee bit of a low.

“But we’ll train hard and try to get back to what we’re good at next week.”

Fraserburgh were packed by a 300-strong travelling support among a crowd of around 1600 at New Dundas Park.

However, neither set of fans saw much goalmouth action in the first period with both sides defending resolutely.

But seven minutes shy of the interval the hosts took the lead with Lee Currie’s curling free-kick from the right headed home at the back post by Keiran McGachie.

Rose double lead

In the 54th minute Bonnyrigg made it 2-0 with McGachie’s knockdown rifled into the left corner by Callum Connolly from the edge of the box.

But the Broch rallied and pulled a goal back midway through the second period.

Ross Aitken’s delivery from the right was headed against the crossbar by Paul Campbell and Paul Young bundled in the rebound.

A couple of minutes later Grant Campbell’s header from a Scott Barbour corner was booted off the line as the Buchan side pressed for an equaliser.

However, on 82 minutes Fraserburgh were hit with a sucker-punch. Sean Butcher fouled Dean Brett 20 yards out and Currie curled a sublime left-footed effort into the top right corner.

Deep into injury time Bonnyrigg could have made it four, but Young was perfectly placed to clear Kerr Young’s header from a Currie corner off the line before Connolly blasted the rebound over.