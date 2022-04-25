Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh need to be better in play-off second leg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking for an improved showing from his side in the pyramid-play-off semi-final second leg.

The Broch were beaten 3-1 by Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

Cowie felt the Breedon Highland League champions didn’t give a good account of themselves in Midlothian and is looking for better in the return at Bellslea this weekend.

He said: “We’re disappointed, I don’t think we gave a good account of ourselves, I think we’re better than what we showed.

“However, we’re still in it. At 3-1 down Bonnyrigg will be very difficult to play against.

“But we’re still in the tie, it’s only half-time and we need to make sure we give a better account of ourselves and play like we have all season.

“I’ll take a bit of the blame because I changed things up and it didn’t quite work out as we wanted.

“But we’re still in it and if we give a good account of ourselves next week we’ll be fine.

“We’ve played Bonnyrigg a couple of times and they’re a very good side that don’t give much away.

“They’re streetwise and defend very well and you don’t win the Lowland League if you’re not a very good side.

“But we need to show we’re a good side as well because I don’t think we showed that.

“We could have been better, at 2-0 we did well and got our goal and we were strong for a spell.

“But then one lapse and giving away the free-kick at the edge of the box was costly.

“Credit to Bonnyrigg, but it’s still all to play for, although we’ll need to play a lot better.”

Horn says there’s still work to do

Bonnyrigg manager Robbie Horn is pleased to have a two-goal lead to take to the north-east, but insists the tie is far from over.

He added: “We’re satisfied with the result, but disappointed with the goal we lost.

“We would have settled for a two-goal lead, but I know for a fact Fraserburgh is an incredibly difficult place to go.

“We’ve been up there before (2019 in the Scottish Cup) and experienced it with the slope, the wind and their supporters getting behind them.

“We know how difficult it will be at Fraserburgh and the tie’s nowhere near over.

“I think we’ve shown we can score and hopefully we can do it again next week.”