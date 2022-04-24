Highland League: Rothes end campaign with victory against Keith to finish fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Rothes end campaign with victory against Keith to finish fifth

By Reporter
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Rothes ended the season on a positive note with a 2-0 victory against Keith at Mackessack Park.

The outcome saw Rothes claim the points to leapfrog Formartine United and finish in fifth spot while the Maroons end the term in 13th place in the Breedon Highland League table.

Rothes manager Ross Jack was happy to end the seaosn with a victory.

He said: “We’ve finished in fifth place and with a trophy in the bag which isn’t too bad.

“Overall, I was pleased with the performance.

“It was another clean sheet which I think is about 20 or so for the season.

“There wasn’t a lot in it with chances at both ends.  Their goalkeeper did well a couple of times, and overall it was a pretty even game.  We had a few players missing so it was good to give others some game time.”

Keith were denied an opener in the 15th minute when a super Michael Selfridge drive was well parried by home goalkeeper Sean McCarthy.

Two minutes later the Speysiders broke the deadlock when ex-Maroon Craig Cormack fired home from wide right for the only goal of an entertaining first half.

Second half chances came at both ends with Michael Ironside and James Brownie going close for Keith.  The Maroons had a let off though midway through the half when a mis-hit Stewart Hutcheon pass-back left Balint Demus stranded but the ball went the wrong side of the empty goal.

With 11 minutes remaining Ross Gunn swept home at the back post to sew up the win, and a couple of minutes later Demus pulled off a terrific one-handed save to keep out a powerful Gunn effort.

At the other end with two minutes remaining Kieran Mooney was denied a consolation by McCarthy who dived to clutch his net bound effort.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “I honestly didn’t feel we deserved to lose.  I thought our shape and work-rate throughout was excellent.

“We probably shaded the first half, but they scored with a good finish.  We gambled at 1-0 later on, putting on another striker, giving Rothes more space perhaps.

“We lost the game but there are a lot of positives to take, we are working harder and learning lessons now. We are going in the right direction.”

Fraserburgh defeated 3-1 by Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in play-off semi-final first leg

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]