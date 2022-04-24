Highland League: Rothes end campaign with victory against Keith to finish fifth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes ended the season on a positive note with a 2-0 victory against Keith at Mackessack Park.

The outcome saw Rothes claim the points to leapfrog Formartine United and finish in fifth spot while the Maroons end the term in 13th place in the Breedon Highland League table.

Rothes manager Ross Jack was happy to end the seaosn with a victory.

He said: “We’ve finished in fifth place and with a trophy in the bag which isn’t too bad.

“Overall, I was pleased with the performance.

“It was another clean sheet which I think is about 20 or so for the season.

“There wasn’t a lot in it with chances at both ends. Their goalkeeper did well a couple of times, and overall it was a pretty even game. We had a few players missing so it was good to give others some game time.”

Keith were denied an opener in the 15th minute when a super Michael Selfridge drive was well parried by home goalkeeper Sean McCarthy.

Two minutes later the Speysiders broke the deadlock when ex-Maroon Craig Cormack fired home from wide right for the only goal of an entertaining first half.

Second half chances came at both ends with Michael Ironside and James Brownie going close for Keith. The Maroons had a let off though midway through the half when a mis-hit Stewart Hutcheon pass-back left Balint Demus stranded but the ball went the wrong side of the empty goal.

With 11 minutes remaining Ross Gunn swept home at the back post to sew up the win, and a couple of minutes later Demus pulled off a terrific one-handed save to keep out a powerful Gunn effort.

At the other end with two minutes remaining Kieran Mooney was denied a consolation by McCarthy who dived to clutch his net bound effort.

Rothes FC Player Awards 2021/22 The Garry Davies Young Player of the Year – Ross Gunn

Supporters Player of the Year – Michael Finnis

Players Player of the Year – Michael Finnis

Committee Player of the Year – Michael Finnis & Bruce Milne

Top Goalscorer – Jack Brown — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) April 23, 2022

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “I honestly didn’t feel we deserved to lose. I thought our shape and work-rate throughout was excellent.

“We probably shaded the first half, but they scored with a good finish. We gambled at 1-0 later on, putting on another striker, giving Rothes more space perhaps.

“We lost the game but there are a lot of positives to take, we are working harder and learning lessons now. We are going in the right direction.”