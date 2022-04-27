Kieran Simpson keen to play his part in Fraserburgh play-off comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Simpson wants to play his part on the pitch in another Fraserburgh comeback after watching a remarkable turnaround earlier this season from home.

The Broch trail Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-1 after the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final ahead of Saturday’s return leg at Bellslea.

Fraserburgh haven’t given up hope of mounting a comeback and the Breedon Highland League champions can take inspiration from results earlier in the campaign.

In January, they were 3-0 down to Brechin City at Glebe Park in the first half before coming back to win 5-3.

Defender Simpson watched that game at home because he was isolating at the time.

Now, the 21-year-old hopes to do his bit on the pitch as Mark Cowie’s charges attempt to reach the play-off final against Cowdenbeath.

Simpson said: “We’re not out of the tie yet. At Brechin, we were 3-0 down and then 3-1 down at half-time.

“So it’s similar, but this time we’ve got 90 minutes to turn it around and we’re at home as well.

“It was a tough day on Saturday, but anything can happen in the second leg and we’re not out of it.

“I was stuck watching the Brechin game at home and, after the way I played on Saturday, I might be better doing that again!

“My brother had Covid, so I was isolating. It was a long day certainly, with all sorts of emotions.

“It was (a) long morning waiting for the game to start then by the end of it there was a bit of a sense of relief.

“Hopefully this time I can be part of a comeback on the pitch against Bonnyrigg.”

Defender determined to learn

Simpson was frustrated with his own performance against Bonnyrigg at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

Up against striker Keiran McGachie – who scored Rose’s first goal and helped set-up their second – he admits he could have done better.

But Simpson is determined to learn from the experience for this weekend’s rematch.

He added: “Bonnyrigg are a good side and their striker was very good and very effective and I didn’t deal with him very well.

“It was a tough one to take both as a team and for myself personally, but we move on to the second leg.

“Their striker is different to anyone I’ve faced before. He was a lot smarter than anybody I’ve played against before.

“But hopefully I can get to grips with him and deal with him a bit better at Bellslea.

“As annoying as it is, when you have a poor game you probably learn more from it.

“I’ve got try to learn and I’ll see what I can do in the second leg.”