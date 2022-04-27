Kieran Simpson keen to play his part in Fraserburgh play-off comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Kieran Simpson keen to play his part in Fraserburgh play-off comeback

By Callum Law
April 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 7:47 am
Kieran Simpson, right, still believes Fraserburgh can mount a comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Kieran Simpson, right, still believes Fraserburgh can mount a comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Kieran Simpson wants to play his part on the pitch in another Fraserburgh comeback after watching a remarkable turnaround earlier this season from home.

The Broch trail Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-1 after the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final ahead of Saturday’s return leg at Bellslea.

Fraserburgh haven’t given up hope of mounting a comeback and the Breedon Highland League champions can take inspiration from results earlier in the campaign.

In January, they were 3-0 down to Brechin City at Glebe Park in the first half before coming back to win 5-3.

Defender Simpson watched that game at home because he was isolating at the time.

Now, the 21-year-old hopes to do his bit on the pitch as Mark Cowie’s charges attempt to reach the play-off final against Cowdenbeath.

Simpson said: “We’re not out of the tie yet. At Brechin, we were 3-0 down and then 3-1 down at half-time.

“So it’s similar, but this time we’ve got 90 minutes to turn it around and we’re at home as well.

Fraserburgh came back from 3-0 down to defeat Brechin earlier this season

“It was a tough day on Saturday, but anything can happen in the second leg and we’re not out of it.

“I was stuck watching the Brechin game at home and, after the way I played on Saturday, I might be better doing that again!

“My brother had Covid, so I was isolating. It was a long day certainly, with all sorts of emotions.

“It was (a) long morning waiting for the game to start then by the end of it there was a bit of a sense of relief.

“Hopefully this time I can be part of a comeback on the pitch against Bonnyrigg.”

Defender determined to learn

Simpson was frustrated with his own performance against Bonnyrigg at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

Up against striker Keiran McGachie – who scored Rose’s first goal and helped set-up their second – he admits he could have done better.

But Simpson is determined to learn from the experience for this weekend’s rematch.

He added: “Bonnyrigg are a good side and their striker was very good and very effective and I didn’t deal with him very well.

“It was a tough one to take both as a team and for myself personally, but we move on to the second leg.

“Their striker is different to anyone I’ve faced before. He was a lot smarter than anybody I’ve played against before.

“But hopefully I can get to grips with him and deal with him a bit better at Bellslea.

“As annoying as it is, when you have a poor game you probably learn more from it.

“I’ve got try to learn and I’ll see what I can do in the second leg.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]