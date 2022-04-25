WATCH: Highland League Weekly round-up – Fraserburgh need Bellslea fightback against Bonnyrigg Rose; Banks o’ Dee-Fort William fall-out; Rothes v Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly round-up – Fraserburgh need Bellslea fightback against Bonnyrigg Rose; Banks o’ Dee-Fort William fall-out; Rothes v Keith

By Ryan Cryle
April 25, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:54 am

It’s Monday morning and there’s no Highland League Weekly filming *sigh* for the first time in months – however, we’ve still got a round-up of all of the latest play-off (and other) news for you.

Our very own Callum Law was at the pyramid play-off semi-final first leg between Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Fraserburgh, with both sides bidding for place in the final against League Two’s bottom club Cowdenbeath and a chance to step up into the SPFL.

In the video above, he gives his view on the opening game between the Lowland and Highland League champions and how the tie is poised ahead of a blockbuster second leg at Bellslea this coming Saturday.

But that’s not all!

There’s also all the latest following Friday’s shock news Fort William would not contest their relegation play-off with junior kings Banks o’ Dee, as well as reaction to the final Highland League match of the season between Rothes and Keith.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]