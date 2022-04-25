WATCH: Highland League Weekly round-up – Fraserburgh need Bellslea fightback against Bonnyrigg Rose; Banks o’ Dee-Fort William fall-out; Rothes v Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s Monday morning and there’s no Highland League Weekly filming *sigh* for the first time in months – however, we’ve still got a round-up of all of the latest play-off (and other) news for you.

Our very own Callum Law was at the pyramid play-off semi-final first leg between Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Fraserburgh, with both sides bidding for place in the final against League Two’s bottom club Cowdenbeath and a chance to step up into the SPFL.

In the video above, he gives his view on the opening game between the Lowland and Highland League champions and how the tie is poised ahead of a blockbuster second leg at Bellslea this coming Saturday.

But that’s not all!

There’s also all the latest following Friday’s shock news Fort William would not contest their relegation play-off with junior kings Banks o’ Dee, as well as reaction to the final Highland League match of the season between Rothes and Keith.