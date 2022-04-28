Banks o’ Dee’s Jack Henderson delighted to get Highland League chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee’s Jack Henderson delighted to get Highland League chance

By Callum Law
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Banks o' Dee's Jack Henderson is looking forward to plying his trade in the Highland League.
Banks o’ Dee’s Jack Henderson is looking forward to the opportunity to test himself in the Breedon Highland League.

The Aberdeen side have been promoted after Fort William withdrew from the pyramid play-off.

Striker Henderson has spent his entire career in the Junior ranks but is relishing the chance to play in the Highland League.

The 27-year-old said: “I haven’t played in the Highland League before and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was younger and now I’ve got the opportunity I’m ready to give it a good go and hopefully I can make a name for myself in the Highland League.

“I haven’t had that many opportunities to step up to the Highland League before.

“And the other thing is that I’ve always enjoyed my time with Banks o’ Dee so it would have been very hard to leave.

“With the guys I’ve played with and managers and coaches I’ve played under it’s been really enjoyable so that’s why I’ve stayed.”

Henderson admits Dee would rather have secured promotion by winning the play-off over two legs instead of going up because of Fort William’s withdrawal.

He added: “It was strange the way we ended up getting promoted and it was the last thing I expected to be reading given the circumstances and the importance of the game to both clubs.

“But there’s nothing we can do about that and now the club has taken a step forward and hopefully we can keep progressing.”

Dee will be competitive

Henderson believes Highland League sides won’t be looking forward to facing Dee next season.

The Spain Park side are the current Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield holders and have also done well in the Scottish Cup.

Henderson said: “I don’t think people will be looking forward to playing us and hopefully we might be able to challenge some of the usual competitors at the top and take some points against them.

“The cup record we’ve got shows what we’re capable of, but we know cups games are slightly different.

“You can get up for one off games but in the league you have to turn up every week and be consistent over the whole season.”

