Ross Aitken aims for triumph over Bonnyrigg with Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Aitken has beaten Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic before – and now the defender wants to do it again with Fraserburgh.

The Broch take on the Lowland League champions tomorrow in the second leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final, trailing 3-1 from last Saturday’s first encounter at New Dundas Park.

During his time with Deveronvale, Aitken played in a memorable 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Rose in 2018.

Although his current club need to win more handsomely to progress to the play-off final against Cowdenbeath, Aitken is upbeat about a positive outcome.

The 25-year-old, who joined Fraserburgh in December, said: “With Deveronvale we played them at Banff and won 2-1. We got two early goals that day which maybe took them by surprise slightly.

“Bonnyrigg pulled one back and we had to ride our luck a wee bit, but we managed to see it out and get through.

“Hopefully this time I can help get another positive result against them and, if we could get another two early goals, it would set us up really well.

“But I think the first goal in the game will be very important. If we can get it – whatever time it is in the game – then it will be game on.

“Hopefully we can put the pressure on Bonnyrigg, get the fans behind us and it will be game on.”

Character crucial

Aitken believes the character in the Fraserburgh squad will be important if they are to overcome Bonnyrigg.

And he admits it’s one of the things that has impressed him since signing for the Broch.

He added: “I knew before I joined there was a good quality team here and I knew a bit about the character.

“But once you’re in the door and you’re working week-in, week-out with the players and management, you see the character around the club.

“There’s a really good team bond, everyone is together and if we’re to turn it around that will have a big part to play.

“There’s been a few times this season where we’ve made comebacks and we always believe we can do that.

“We know we’ve got the character and the quality in the side to be able to do it.”

‘We’ve got another chance’

Aitken admits Fraserburgh will need to up their game this weekend if they are to get the better of Bonnyrigg.

He was disappointed with last weekend’s display at New Dundas Park, but hopes they can get to grips with Rose’s threats at Bellslea.

He said: “After the first leg we were disappointed, it wasn’t the result we were looking for.

“But the good thing is we’ve got another chance this weekend to try to put things right.

“We’re aware of Bonnyrigg’s strengths and know how they play and we need to do our best to stop them playing to their strengths.

“And, in attack, we need to be as strong as possible to get ourselves back in the tie.

“We know we have enough character and quality to get back into it.”