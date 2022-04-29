Graham Fraser hopes to enjoy more success after staying at Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Highland League

Graham Fraser hopes to enjoy more success after staying at Forres

By Callum Law
April 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:42 pm
Graham Fraser, left, and brother Lee are staying with Forres Mechanics.
Graham Fraser, left, and brother Lee are staying with Forres Mechanics.

Graham Fraser wants to win more silverware with Forres Mechanics after he and twin brother Lee extended their stay at Mosset Park.

The siblings – who joined the Can-Cans in 2010 – have signed new contracts until the summer of 2024.

Having been part of the Forres side that won the Breedon Highland League in 2012 Graham is hoping for more glory.

The 29-year-old: “We got to the semi-final of the Highland League Cup this season so hopefully we could go a bit further.

“Definitely one of the things I would like to do before I retire is win something else.

“It’s been a long time since we won the league and hopefully we can compete and try to win something.

“Being realistic, we’re not in a position at the moment to win the league, but the cups are a different story.

“Hopefully we can also have a better run in the Scottish Cup as well.

“Since Steven MacDonald (manager) has taken over we’ve seen a lot of positives, he’s taken in Steven MacLean as his assistant.

“He coached us at Ross County when we were younger and we get on well with him.”

Frasers’ loyalty celebrated

The Frasers have been celebrating their testimonial with a game against Elgin City organised for July 1.

There was interest in their services from other clubs, but defender Graham says it was best for both him and striker Lee to remain with Forres.

The pair had previously considered retiring after their testimonial, but Graham added: “We’re both still enjoying it at Forres so we didn’t see why there was the need to go elsewhere.

“We took our time over with it over the last few months but the best decision for us is to stay at Forres.

“Everyone that spoke to us spoke to both of us and we’ve always played together, we’ve never played against each other.

Fraser twins Graham and Lee practicing heading.
Graham, left, and Lee Fraser have been with Forres since 2010.

“If it suited one of us to stay and one of us to go then that would happen, but it wasn’t the case at this stage and we were both delighted to sign new deals.

“After the club pulled out of the 2020-21 season because of the Covid situation we had thought about maybe stopping after our testimonial.

“But we changed our minds and we’re ready to go for another two years.

“The testimonial means a huge amount to us. We were worried it might not happen because of Covid, but everyone has been really good to us and it shows how good a club Forres is.

“There have been so many boys stay for a long time and get testimonials and it shows you what a great club it is.”

