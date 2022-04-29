Graham Fraser hopes to enjoy more success after staying at Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Fraser wants to win more silverware with Forres Mechanics after he and twin brother Lee extended their stay at Mosset Park.

The siblings – who joined the Can-Cans in 2010 – have signed new contracts until the summer of 2024.

Having been part of the Forres side that won the Breedon Highland League in 2012 Graham is hoping for more glory.

The 29-year-old: “We got to the semi-final of the Highland League Cup this season so hopefully we could go a bit further.

“Definitely one of the things I would like to do before I retire is win something else.

“It’s been a long time since we won the league and hopefully we can compete and try to win something.

“Being realistic, we’re not in a position at the moment to win the league, but the cups are a different story.

“Hopefully we can also have a better run in the Scottish Cup as well.

“Since Steven MacDonald (manager) has taken over we’ve seen a lot of positives, he’s taken in Steven MacLean as his assistant.

“He coached us at Ross County when we were younger and we get on well with him.”

Frasers’ loyalty celebrated

The Frasers have been celebrating their testimonial with a game against Elgin City organised for July 1.

There was interest in their services from other clubs, but defender Graham says it was best for both him and striker Lee to remain with Forres.

The pair had previously considered retiring after their testimonial, but Graham added: “We’re both still enjoying it at Forres so we didn’t see why there was the need to go elsewhere.

“We took our time over with it over the last few months but the best decision for us is to stay at Forres.

“Everyone that spoke to us spoke to both of us and we’ve always played together, we’ve never played against each other.

“If it suited one of us to stay and one of us to go then that would happen, but it wasn’t the case at this stage and we were both delighted to sign new deals.

“After the club pulled out of the 2020-21 season because of the Covid situation we had thought about maybe stopping after our testimonial.

“But we changed our minds and we’re ready to go for another two years.

“The testimonial means a huge amount to us. We were worried it might not happen because of Covid, but everyone has been really good to us and it shows how good a club Forres is.

“There have been so many boys stay for a long time and get testimonials and it shows you what a great club it is.”