Home Sport Football Highland League

‘It’s a deal that suits all parties’ – Huntly and Inverurie Locos on double swap

By Callum Law
May 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Logan Johnstone, left, has joined Inverurie Locos and Ross Still of Inverurie Locos who has joined Huntly. Fergus Alberts has also left Huntly for Inverurie with James Connelly going to other way
Huntly and Inverurie Locos have completed a double swap deal.

Defender Logan Johnstone and striker Fergus Alberts have left Christie Park to join the Railwaymen with defender James Connelly and midfielder Ross Still going in the other direction.

Huntly boss Allan Hale believes the deal suits all parties. Still left the Black and Golds last year to join Locos, but Hale is pleased to have him back.

Meanwhile, Connelly impressed Hale during a loan spell with Deveronvale during the first half of the season.

He said: “It’s a deal that suits all parties, Locos had made an approach for Logan and Fergus and we had already identified Ross and James as two players we wanted to bring in.

“Speaking to Logan and Fergus they intimidated that moving to Locos was something they’d be interested in.

“So then at that point it’s my responsibility to find a deal that suits Huntly’s best interest.

Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to have added Ross Still and James Connelly to his squad

“And getting two players in a swap deal in areas we were looking to strengthen will limit the impact of losing Logan and Fergus I think.

“We know what we’re getting with Ross and with Glenn Murison leaving for Australia we needed to strengthen in that area.

“Ross gives us physicality but he’s also really good on the ball and has a good knowledge of the Highland League.

“James did very well when on loan at Deveronvale in the first half of the season and I don’t think it was any coincidence Vale had a strong half of the season.

“He caught the eye when we played Deveronvale and we’ve kept an eye on him ever since.

“For us it’s two excellent signings and we wish Logan and Fergus well.”

Hastings happy with business

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings was pleased with their end of the deal.

He said: “Logan’s a player I’ve worked with in the past at Inverness Caley Thistle and since then he’s kicked on and has become an established Highland League player at a young age.

“I think a number of clubs were looking at him and to beat them to his signature is a feat in itself.

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings is happy with the additions to his squad

“And every time we played Huntly Fergus made an impact and we couldn’t deal with him and when you see somebody like you want him on your team.

“He’ll give us something a bit different, I think it’s important you bring in the right type of people and having had a long chat to him he’s desperate to develop and become the best player he can.

“Meanwhile, I can only thank Ross and James for their attitudes and professionalism, we wish them all the best at Huntly.”

