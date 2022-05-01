Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased with double signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased with double signing

By Callum Law
May 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Nick Gray, left, has signed for Keith as has Connor Killoh
Keith manager Craig Ewen is thrilled to have bolstered his squad with new recruits Nick Gray and Connor Killoh.

Striker Gray has previously played in the Breedon Highland League with Turriff United, Cove Rangers and Huntly.

The 30-year-old who has previously with Dyce Juniors has joined on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Kynoch Park boss Ewen said: “I’m very pleased, Nick is a player with good Highland League experience and a proven record at this level.

“We’re delighted to get him in, he’s had an injury problem with his ankle over the last year.

“But he’s been given the all-clear and hopefully by pre-season he’ll be good to go.

“Nick will offer us physicality because he’s a very powerful player.

“He’s a very good option to have, I’m looking forward to working with him and if we get him anywhere near his best he’ll be a handful for any defence.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Killoh joins Keith from Colony Park.

The 20-year-old has penned a three-year contract and Ewen added: “We were able to get him in as a trialist for our game at Wick in January and he did really well.

“After that I was wondering about what his next move might be.

“He’s quite ambitious and wants to step up and I think he’ll be a really good prospect.

“He’s dynamic, works hard and tidy on the ball so hopefully he can kick on with ourselves.”

