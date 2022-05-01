Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased with double signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith manager Craig Ewen is thrilled to have bolstered his squad with new recruits Nick Gray and Connor Killoh.

Striker Gray has previously played in the Breedon Highland League with Turriff United, Cove Rangers and Huntly.

The 30-year-old who has previously with Dyce Juniors has joined on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Kynoch Park boss Ewen said: “I’m very pleased, Nick is a player with good Highland League experience and a proven record at this level.

“We’re delighted to get him in, he’s had an injury problem with his ankle over the last year.

“But he’s been given the all-clear and hopefully by pre-season he’ll be good to go.

“Nick will offer us physicality because he’s a very powerful player.

“He’s a very good option to have, I’m looking forward to working with him and if we get him anywhere near his best he’ll be a handful for any defence.”

Second signing of the summer We are delighted to announce the signing on a pre contract agreement of Connor Killoh until the summer of 2025 Connor joins us from Colony Juniors. He can play as striker and winger Welcome to the maroon family #MIM pic.twitter.com/BVeOY42yJg — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, midfielder Killoh joins Keith from Colony Park.

The 20-year-old has penned a three-year contract and Ewen added: “We were able to get him in as a trialist for our game at Wick in January and he did really well.

“After that I was wondering about what his next move might be.

“He’s quite ambitious and wants to step up and I think he’ll be a really good prospect.

“He’s dynamic, works hard and tidy on the ball so hopefully he can kick on with ourselves.”