Grant Campbell looks for Fraserburgh title defence after play-off defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Grant Campbell looks for Fraserburgh title defence after play-off defeat

By Callum Law
May 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Grant Campbell hopes Fraserburgh can defend the Breedon Highland League title
Grant Campbell hopes Fraserburgh can defend the Breedon Highland League title

Grant Campbell wants Fraserburgh to defend their Breedon Highland League title after their pyramid play-off disappointment.

The Broch were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off semi-final, despite Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bellslea.

Looking ahead, midfielder Campbell says the challenge for Buchan outfit is to try to defend their title next season.

He said: “The aim has to be to win the league again – we know we can deliver at our level.

“Now we have to go again, everyone will come to Bellslea wanting to defeat the champions.

“I’ve experienced that at Cove and it’s something we’ve got to deal with.

“But we’re champions for the next 12 months, which is a consolation after the play-off defeat.”

Rose were on the ropes

Fraserburgh could be proud of their efforts against Bonnyrigg with the Lowland League champions put under serious pressure in Saturday’s second leg.

Kieran Simpson scored for the Broch, but they were unable to find a second goal which would have forced extra-time.

Campbell added: “We knew we were up against it from the start on Saturday, but there was a collective belief about us as a group that we would have a go at Bellslea.

“It was a fairly tough first half that we had to battle through, and at half-time you think: ‘here we go.’

“We had a right good shot at it and even after we scored we thought we had them on the ropes.

Grant Campbell, bottom right, wins a challenge against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

“But fair play to Bonnyrigg, they stood up to that which not many teams do.

“It was a painful one to take, there’s no denying that.

“We’ll start thinking about next season soon enough, but it is painful.

“We’ve done well to win the league, but – if you’re not disappointed losing a play-off – then you shouldn’t be playing the game.”

More play-off pain

This was the second pyramid play-off Campbell has played in.

He featured for former club Cove Rangers against Edinburgh City in 2016 as the Aberdeen outfit lost 4-1 on aggregate.

Although Fraserburgh’s margin of defeat was closer, it didn’t make the outcome any less painful for Campbell.

The man, who missed Cove’s play-off campaigns in 2018 and 2019 because of injury, said: “The first play-off I played in with Cove, it petered out against Edinburgh City.

“But nobody can accuse us of allowing this tie to peter out, we took the tie to the very bitter end and Bonnyrigg were pleading for the final whistle – although right now it doesn’t make you feel any better.”

VIDEO: Big Game highlights of Cove 0-3 Edinburgh City

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]