Grant Campbell looks for Fraserburgh title defence after play-off defeat

Grant Campbell wants Fraserburgh to defend their Breedon Highland League title after their pyramid play-off disappointment.

The Broch were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off semi-final, despite Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bellslea.

Looking ahead, midfielder Campbell says the challenge for Buchan outfit is to try to defend their title next season.

He said: “The aim has to be to win the league again – we know we can deliver at our level.

“Now we have to go again, everyone will come to Bellslea wanting to defeat the champions.

“I’ve experienced that at Cove and it’s something we’ve got to deal with.

“But we’re champions for the next 12 months, which is a consolation after the play-off defeat.”

Rose were on the ropes

Fraserburgh could be proud of their efforts against Bonnyrigg with the Lowland League champions put under serious pressure in Saturday’s second leg.

Kieran Simpson scored for the Broch, but they were unable to find a second goal which would have forced extra-time.

Campbell added: “We knew we were up against it from the start on Saturday, but there was a collective belief about us as a group that we would have a go at Bellslea.

“It was a fairly tough first half that we had to battle through, and at half-time you think: ‘here we go.’

“We had a right good shot at it and even after we scored we thought we had them on the ropes.

“But fair play to Bonnyrigg, they stood up to that which not many teams do.

“It was a painful one to take, there’s no denying that.

“We’ll start thinking about next season soon enough, but it is painful.

“We’ve done well to win the league, but – if you’re not disappointed losing a play-off – then you shouldn’t be playing the game.”

More play-off pain

This was the second pyramid play-off Campbell has played in.

He featured for former club Cove Rangers against Edinburgh City in 2016 as the Aberdeen outfit lost 4-1 on aggregate.

Although Fraserburgh’s margin of defeat was closer, it didn’t make the outcome any less painful for Campbell.

The man, who missed Cove’s play-off campaigns in 2018 and 2019 because of injury, said: “The first play-off I played in with Cove, it petered out against Edinburgh City.

“But nobody can accuse us of allowing this tie to peter out, we took the tie to the very bitter end and Bonnyrigg were pleading for the final whistle – although right now it doesn’t make you feel any better.”