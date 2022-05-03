Fort William chairman John Trew upbeat as they dispute Highland League relegation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William chairman John Trew admits going into the North Caledonian League “wouldn’t be the worst thing” as he continues to fight to keep the club in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lochaber outfit have been relegated after withdrawing from the pyramid play-off against Banks o’ Dee on the eve of the first leg because of issues regarding player eligibility and the state of the pitch at Claggan Park.

However, Fort have taken their case to the Scottish FA and issued a statement on Sunday refuting the Highland League’s claims about their lack of eligible players and taking issue with the inspection of Claggan Park.

Chairman Trew said: “We have to wait for the SFA’s findings and if all goes well then we’ll sit back down with the league and discuss options.

“There are options, but to get to them the league have to acknowledge some of the things they didn’t do correctly.

“I’m a realist – going into the North Caledonian League wouldn’t be the worst thing for this club.

“It would free up a lot of finances to push forward a lot of projects quicker.

Update.The club has chosen not to make a public comment before now regarding the situation surrounding our withdrawal… Posted by Fort William F.C. (Official) on Sunday, 1 May 2022

“But from a footballing aspect, you want to be in the best league you can be in – which is the Highland League.”

When it was put to Trew that to some observers it would appear Fort William are effectively trying to appeal their own decision to withdraw, Trew added: “No it’s not the case.

“There were other conversations on that which will come out.

“It’s gone to the SFA, we’ll let the process go on and we’ll accept the decision of the independent adjudicators.”

Eligibility disagreements

In their statement issued on Sunday, Fort stated they had an eligible squad of players for the play-off.

When asked why they therefore opted to withdraw, Trew said: “It’s many issues and our statement says that, the resolution to getting the home leg was vital.

“The goalkeeper situation was explained to the league all week and we don’t think it was handled correctly.

“Once you enter into the competition then you’re in. We wanted all the rules put to bed before we kicked a ball in that play-off.

“Other things have gone on. People think it’s bizarre, but there are other conversations which we can’t make public.

“We didn’t just go from playing to not playing, there were other conversations that went on.”

‘The goalkeeper situation’ to which Trew refers was Fort’s quest for dispensation to field Callum Ligertwood, who was signed after the play-off eligibility deadline of January 31.

Pyramid play-off rules state “the team list must include two recognised goalkeepers”.

But Fort’s request for dispensation was rejected by the Highland League, who found four eligible custodians remained on the club’s books.

‘The club got things wrong’

Meanwhile, Claggan Park was inspected ahead of the play-off and, although there were some issues, Fort had not been denied the chance to stage the second leg at home before they decided to withdraw.

Trew admits Fort William have got things wrong in the past, but also said: “The club got things wrong, but that was all before my time.

“I took on the club in late August or September and what had been done before then was done.

“What’s been done since myself, the new board and committee formed was getting the pitch sorted, we put together a competitive team, we brought in a qualified manager who has a bright future.

“We fulfilled all our fixtures with a competitive team, even in midweek.

“Faults in the past are nothing to do with me – faults since I took over, zero.

“The pitch is fixed, the team’s on the up and the finances are good.

“The right men with the right qualifications were brought in and we were just a tiny bit under the level needed and that could have been rectified in another transfer window.”

The Highland League’s office bearers issued a statement on Sunday following Fort William’s statement.

It read: “There is one central incontrovertible fact at the heart of an issue in which many ill-informed opinions have been aired.

“Fort William FC withdrew from the Highland pyramid play-off and informed the league in an email on Friday, April 22, 2022.”