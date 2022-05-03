Steven MacDonald thrilled to bring Callum Murray to Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald thrilled to bring Callum Murray to Forres Mechanics

By Callum Law
May 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Callum Murray, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against his new club Forres Mechanics.
Callum Murray, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against his new club Forres Mechanics.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald feels fortunate to have signed a player of Callum Murray’s calibre.

The winger has left Buckie Thistle to join the Can-Cans as MacDonald looks to rebuild the Mosset Park club.

He reckons Murray will be an important player next season, and said: “Callum should bring a lot of pace to our side.

“He had a spell out injured towards the end of the season, but I think everyone knows that he’s got a lot of pace, he’s direct and he scores and creates goals.

“Callum has a lot of experience with a top Highland League club in Buckie and has been a regular starter for them.

“We feel we’re lucky to have been in a position to sign him.”

Big decision

Murray made the difficult decision to leave his hometown club Buckie in search of more game time.

He was part of the Jags squad that won the Breedon Highland League in 2017 and MacDonald is full of admiration for the decision he’s made to move to pastures new.

He added: “Hopefully it will be a kickstart for him because this is a fresh challenge for him.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased to have signed Callum Murray.

“Callum is a Buckie lad and I know he loves the club, so it was a difficult decision to make for him to look to move elsewhere.

“But he’s been brave enough to look for a fresh start and I’m sure it will be a good move for everyone.

“It would have been easy for Callum to stay at Buckie, but we’re really pleased he’s decided to join us and hopefully he can kick on.”

Meanwhile, it is also understood that Forres are closing in on two more summer signings.

