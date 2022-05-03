Steven MacDonald thrilled to bring Callum Murray to Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald feels fortunate to have signed a player of Callum Murray’s calibre.

The winger has left Buckie Thistle to join the Can-Cans as MacDonald looks to rebuild the Mosset Park club.

He reckons Murray will be an important player next season, and said: “Callum should bring a lot of pace to our side.

“He had a spell out injured towards the end of the season, but I think everyone knows that he’s got a lot of pace, he’s direct and he scores and creates goals.

“Callum has a lot of experience with a top Highland League club in Buckie and has been a regular starter for them.

“We feel we’re lucky to have been in a position to sign him.”

Big decision

Murray made the difficult decision to leave his hometown club Buckie in search of more game time.

He was part of the Jags squad that won the Breedon Highland League in 2017 and MacDonald is full of admiration for the decision he’s made to move to pastures new.

He added: “Hopefully it will be a kickstart for him because this is a fresh challenge for him.

“Callum is a Buckie lad and I know he loves the club, so it was a difficult decision to make for him to look to move elsewhere.

“But he’s been brave enough to look for a fresh start and I’m sure it will be a good move for everyone.

“It would have been easy for Callum to stay at Buckie, but we’re really pleased he’s decided to join us and hopefully he can kick on.”

Meanwhile, it is also understood that Forres are closing in on two more summer signings.