Graeme Stewart sad to see quartet depart Buckie Thistle

Graeme Stewart says the door will always be open to four Buckie Thistle legends who have left Victoria Park.

Darren Strong, Kevin Main and Craig Cowie have decided to retire while Callum Murray has moved to Forres Mechanics.

Strong, 40, has served the Jags for 16 years as a goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach, meanwhile fellow custodian Main, also 40, returned to Buckie last year and has spent 13 seasons with the Moray club.

Midfielder Cowie, 31, joined Thistle in 2016 after a decade with Deveronvale.

Midfielder Murray, 25, has also spent the last six years with Buckie.

Manager Stewart is sad to see the quartet go and said: “The door is open with all three of them that have retired and to Callum who has moved to Forres.

“I didn’t want to lose any of them because this is the best squad I’ve had with the best characters and no bad eggs.

“I wanted to keep them all but I understood the reasons for their decisions.

“Both Kevin and Darren have got increasing work commitments and although I’m gutted they’re leaving I understand their reasons.

“I still think Craig’s got a few years left in him at the top end of the Highland League.

“But he’s said he wanted to call it a day and maybe come along as a supporter instead.

‘You can’t have enough good people at a club’

“Craig was disappointed he didn’t play so much this season but I’ve always had a great relationship with him.

“Craig’s a fantastic lad and a great player, he’s probably been unlucky not to play as much as in previous seasons.

“I think it’s maybe a bit premature, I’d like to think he could play for Buckie again or for another team because he still has a few years at the top left.

“Callum is Buckie through and through and is loved at the club, he’s moved because he wanted to play more football.

“I’ve said to him I hope in the future he can come back and play for Buckie.

“I’ve told Callum, Craig, Kevin and Darren the door is always open if they change their mind.

“You can’t have enough good people at a club and they’re all good people and club legends.

“Darren’s been involved in 3 title-winning seasons, Kevin two and Craig and Callum one.

“They’re all legends who have played loads of games between them. There are always people moving on in football, but the four of them go with our best wishes.

“And if anything changes the door is always open for them to come back to Buckie.”