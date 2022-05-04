Graeme Stewart sad to see quartet depart Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graeme Stewart sad to see quartet depart Buckie Thistle

By Callum Law
May 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 7:55 am
Kevin Main is one of four players who has left Buckie Thistle
Kevin Main is one of four players who has left Buckie Thistle

Graeme Stewart says the door will always be open to four Buckie Thistle legends who have left Victoria Park.

Darren Strong, Kevin Main and Craig Cowie have decided to retire while Callum Murray has moved to Forres Mechanics.

Strong, 40, has served the Jags for 16 years as a goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach, meanwhile fellow custodian Main, also 40, returned to Buckie last year and has spent 13 seasons with the Moray club.

Midfielder Cowie, 31, joined Thistle in 2016 after a decade with Deveronvale.

Midfielder Murray, 25, has also spent the last six years with Buckie.

Manager Stewart is sad to see the quartet go and said: “The door is open with all three of them that have retired and to Callum who has moved to Forres.

“I didn’t want to lose any of them because this is the best squad I’ve had with the best characters and no bad eggs.

“I wanted to keep them all but I understood the reasons for their decisions.

“Both Kevin and Darren have got increasing work commitments and although I’m gutted they’re leaving I understand their reasons.

“I still think Craig’s got a few years left in him at the top end of the Highland League.

“But he’s said he wanted to call it a day and maybe come along as a supporter instead.

‘You can’t have enough good people at a club’

“Craig was disappointed he didn’t play so much this season but I’ve always had a great relationship with him.

“Craig’s a fantastic lad and a great player, he’s probably been unlucky not to play as much as in previous seasons.

“I think it’s maybe a bit premature, I’d like to think he could play for Buckie again or for another team because he still has a few years at the top left.

“Callum is Buckie through and through and is loved at the club, he’s moved because he wanted to play more football.

“I’ve said to him I hope in the future he can come back and play for Buckie.

Buckie’s Craig Cowie, right, has decided to retire

“I’ve told Callum, Craig, Kevin and Darren the door is always open if they change their mind.

“You can’t have enough good people at a club and they’re all good people and club legends.

“Darren’s been involved in 3 title-winning seasons, Kevin two and Craig and Callum one.

“They’re all legends who have played loads of games between them. There are always people moving on in football, but the four of them go with our best wishes.

“And if anything changes the door is always open for them to come back to Buckie.”

