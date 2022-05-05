Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to sign international striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to sign international striker

By Callum Law
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Julian Wade has joined Formartine United
Julian Wade has joined Formartine United

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought international striker Julian Wade to North Lodge Park.

The 31-year-old has joined the Pitmedden outfit from fellow Breedon Highland League club Brechin City.

Wade, who is from the Caribbean island of Dominica, is his country’s record scorer with 19 goals in 41 caps.

The player, who moved to Aberdeen last year, will be away on international duty next month as Dominica face St Lucia and Anguilla in the Concacaf Nations League.

Formartine boss Anderson said: “It’s a unique situation for a Highland League club to have an international player.

“If he’s got internationals then we’ll support him totally with that – we know there may be times where he has to miss a few games to play for his national team.

“But playing internationally is a good thing for Julian. He’s got a few games coming up that you can watch on the internet, so I’ll be tuning in.

“For his first season in the Highland League, I was really impressed with Julian and I think he’ll only get better.

“He has embraced the Highland League and we’re delighted to bring him to the club.”

‘He was very impressive’

Wade came to the attention of Anderson when playing for Brechin against Formartine this season.

Anderson added: “I saw Julian this season playing against us and also on a few other occasions.

“Every time I saw him he was very impressive. He’s quick and powerful, he can hold it up and go in behind.

SIGNING NEWS – JULIAN WADEFormartine United FC are delighted to announce the signing of the Dominica International…

Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Thursday, 5 May 2022

“Julian brings a bit of everything and gave us a real tough time when we played against him.

“He’s also local because he stays in Aberdeen, we wanted to add in that department and Julian ticks all the boxes.

“We’ve got impressive strikers to choose from with Scott Lisle and Jonny Smith as well.

“I think Julian will complement how Scott and Jonny play, so it’s exciting to add him to our squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]