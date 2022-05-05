Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to sign international striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought international striker Julian Wade to North Lodge Park.

The 31-year-old has joined the Pitmedden outfit from fellow Breedon Highland League club Brechin City.

Wade, who is from the Caribbean island of Dominica, is his country’s record scorer with 19 goals in 41 caps.

The player, who moved to Aberdeen last year, will be away on international duty next month as Dominica face St Lucia and Anguilla in the Concacaf Nations League.

Formartine boss Anderson said: “It’s a unique situation for a Highland League club to have an international player.

“If he’s got internationals then we’ll support him totally with that – we know there may be times where he has to miss a few games to play for his national team.

“But playing internationally is a good thing for Julian. He’s got a few games coming up that you can watch on the internet, so I’ll be tuning in.

“For his first season in the Highland League, I was really impressed with Julian and I think he’ll only get better.

“He has embraced the Highland League and we’re delighted to bring him to the club.”

‘He was very impressive’

Wade came to the attention of Anderson when playing for Brechin against Formartine this season.

Anderson added: “I saw Julian this season playing against us and also on a few other occasions.

“Every time I saw him he was very impressive. He’s quick and powerful, he can hold it up and go in behind.

SIGNING NEWS – JULIAN WADEFormartine United FC are delighted to announce the signing of the Dominica International… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Thursday, 5 May 2022

“Julian brings a bit of everything and gave us a real tough time when we played against him.

“He’s also local because he stays in Aberdeen, we wanted to add in that department and Julian ticks all the boxes.

“We’ve got impressive strikers to choose from with Scott Lisle and Jonny Smith as well.

“I think Julian will complement how Scott and Jonny play, so it’s exciting to add him to our squad.”