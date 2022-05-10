Strathspey’s Charlie Brown on the hunt for further signings after landing Jack Wardrop and Oliver Kelly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown is targeting further signings after Jack Wardrop penned a two-year contract with the Grantown side and goalkeeper Oliver Kelly joined on loan from Elgin.

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Wardrop joined the Strathy Jags on a short-term deal in March.

But the former Clachnacuddin player’s displays at the end of the Breedon Highland League season have earned him a longer stay at Seafield Park.

Boss Brown said: “We brought Jack in for the last few games of the season and he showed up well during that period.

“We felt it was only right after those performances that he earned a permanent deal.

🔵⚪️WELCOME JACK⚪️🔵We are delighted to announce the permanent deal for Jack WardropOur Gaffer Charlie had this to say… Posted by Strathspey Thistle FC on Monday, 9 May 2022

“Jack is a quality player and he’ll bring a determination to prove himself.

“He’s young and enthusiastic and that’s the type of player we’re looking to build around.

“Yes we want to bring in some experienced heads as well, but we need the young ones coming through.

“Jack knows he needs to work hard and has a lot to learn, but he’s determined to do that.”

Goalkeeper Kelly has joined the Jags on loan from Elgin for the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Lossiemouth last term.

Brown said: “Oliver is young exciting goal keeper who has a great future ahead of him. We thank Elgin City for allowing this to happen.”

Young GK Oliver Kelly will join Strathspey Thistle FC on loan for the remainder of the season. Good luck Ollie 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7cAWOioxxb — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 10, 2022

Brown is working hard to try to add to his squad as Strathspey aim to improve on their 16th-placed finish this season.

He added: “We’re working on a few targets just now and we’re hoping to bring in another four or five players.

“It’s a bit slow just now with other teams assessing their squads and some Junior games still to be played.

“We’ve got to be patient and I’m hopeful we’ll get a few more signings over the line.

“It’s an important time of the year and we’re working hard behind the scenes to get players in.

“It won’t be long before we’re starting pre-season, and the sooner we can have the majority of the squad working together the better, because we know next season will be a big one for the club.”