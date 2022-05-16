Richard Macadie wants to help Wick Academy to more glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Macadie hopes to enjoy more success with Wick Academy after extending his contract for next season.

Next term will be the 35-year-old’s 18th campaign with the Scorries.

Macadie helped Wick win their only trophy to date as a Breedon Highland League club when they lifted the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

Looking to the future, the attacker wants to enjoy more days like that before he retires.

Macadie said: “You’d always like to win something again. We’ve only won one cup with Wick in all my time at the club.

“So there’s that and I’d also like to have another good run in the Scottish Cup. We’ve been knocked out quite early in recent years.

“Days like those are really good days to be involved in.

“When we’re doing well the town really comes alive – that spell where we were challenging at the top end and won the cup the crowds we were getting were crazy.

“They have maybe dwindled away a wee bit since, but if you have a good Scottish Cup run people go crazy for it and hopefully we can have something like that again.”

Joining the 600 club

Macadie also has some personal targets he hopes to achieve.

He has made 571 appearances for Wick, second only to player-manager Gary Manson on the all-time list, and is the club’s record scorer with 201 goals.

Last season Macadie made only 13 appearances after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

He added: “Personally I’m close to 600 appearances and I’d like to get to that and also get a few more goals.

“I was striving to get 200 goals and did it just before lockdown, but I haven’t scored since because of lockdown and being injured.

“I didn’t play much this season because of my knee injury. I only made 13 appearances, so that definitely wasn’t the way I wanted to go out.

“I had doubt last year about whether I would be able to come back, because I’d never had an injury like that before.

“I haven’t stopped training and I’m still doing strength stuff, so hopefully I can have a good crack at it next season.”

Experience

As manager Manson tries to bring some younger players into the fold at Harmsworth Park, Macadie hopes his experience can also benefit them.

He said: “It was a straightforward decision to stay. With my age and the injury I’ve had I’ll just take it a year at a time.

“Previously I probably would’ve been asking for a four-year deal!

“Wick’s the team I want to play for. I don’t feel I’m done yet, I still feel I’ve got plenty more to give.

“The manager is blooding some young boys and he needs some experience around them. He was keen for me to stay on, which suited me because I wanted to stay as well.”