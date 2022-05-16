Richard Macadie wants to help Wick Academy to more glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Macadie wants to help Wick Academy to more glory

By Callum Law
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland League Wick Academy FC attacker Richard Macadie in action.
Richard Macadie, right, is staying with Wick Academy next season.

Richard Macadie hopes to enjoy more success with Wick Academy after extending his contract for next season.

Next term will be the 35-year-old’s 18th campaign with the Scorries.

Macadie helped Wick win their only trophy to date as a Breedon Highland League club when they lifted the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

Looking to the future, the attacker wants to enjoy more days like that before he retires.

Macadie said: “You’d always like to win something again. We’ve only won one cup with Wick in all my time at the club.

“So there’s that and I’d also like to have another good run in the Scottish Cup. We’ve been knocked out quite early in recent years.

Richard Macadie, third from left, as Wick celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

“Days like those are really good days to be involved in.

“When we’re doing well the town really comes alive – that spell where we were challenging at the top end and won the cup the crowds we were getting were crazy.

“They have maybe dwindled away a wee bit since, but if you have a good Scottish Cup run people go crazy for it and hopefully we can have something like that again.”

Joining the 600 club

Macadie also has some personal targets he hopes to achieve.

He has made 571 appearances for Wick, second only to player-manager Gary Manson on the all-time list, and is the club’s record scorer with 201 goals.

Last season Macadie made only 13 appearances after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

He added: “Personally I’m close to 600 appearances and I’d like to get to that and also get a few more goals.

“I was striving to get 200 goals and did it just before lockdown, but I haven’t scored since because of lockdown and being injured.

“I didn’t play much this season because of my knee injury. I only made 13 appearances, so that definitely wasn’t the way I wanted to go out.

“I had doubt last year about whether I would be able to come back, because I’d never had an injury like that before.

“I haven’t stopped training and I’m still doing strength stuff, so hopefully I can have a good crack at it next season.”

Experience

As manager Manson tries to bring some younger players into the fold at Harmsworth Park, Macadie hopes his experience can also benefit them.

He said: “It was a straightforward decision to stay. With my age and the injury I’ve had I’ll just take it a year at a time.

“Previously I probably would’ve been asking for a four-year deal!

“Wick’s the team I want to play for. I don’t feel I’m done yet, I still feel I’ve got plenty more to give.

“The manager is blooding some young boys and he needs some experience around them. He was keen for me to stay on, which suited me because I wanted to stay as well.”

