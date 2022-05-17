Conor Gethins aims for double century of Nairn County goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins aims for double century of Nairn County goals

By Callum Law
May 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Conor Gethins is staying with Nairn County for next season.
Conor Gethins is determined to join Nairn County’s exclusive 200 club after signing a contract extension for next season.

The 38-year-old striker has netted 189 goals across his two spells with the Wee County.

Only the legendary Davy Johnston (286) has scored more for the Station Park side and Gethins wants to join him in reaching a double century.

The Irishman said: “I’ve still got 11 goals to go to reach 200 which is something I really want to get to.

“I’ll probably never win a league now at this stage of my career, but if I can reach that milestone and leave a legacy somewhere that’s important to me.

“When you get to my age it’s about what you leave behind, I’m running out of time in my playing career.

Davy Johnston, centre, is the only person to have scored more goals than Conor Gethins for Nairn County.

“I love it at Nairn and if I can finish my career at Nairn that would be great.

“My dad always said to me I should have stayed at Nairn (he left for Formartine United in 2016 before returning last summer) and I would’ve beaten Davy’s record.

“But I didn’t and that’s life, if I can get to 200 it would be a good achievement because there’s only one other person in history that’s done it.”

Formartine offer

Gethins has taken time to consider his future after and revealed he was offered the chance to become assistant manager to former team-mate Stuart Anderson at Formartine United.

Although the former Ross County, Finn Harps, Stirling Albion, Forfar Athletic and Peterhead player appreciated the offer he felt it would be best to remain with Nairn.

Gethins added: “It took me four or five weeks to think about everything and make a decision.

“Stuart’s a good friend of mine, I played with him at Peterhead and Formartine and we sing off the same hymn sheet.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson wanted Gethins to join him as assistant manager at North Lodge Park.

“We’re both ambitious, want to win and are professional in the way we want to do things.

“We would have bounced off each other well, but Stuart understands my reasons and I said to him it was probably a year too early for me with the things going on in my life.

“It would have meant travelling through to Aberdeen three times a week in pre-season and then potentially doing that during the season as well.

“And with my work and my son playing football as well that had an impact on the decision.”

Veteran has plenty to offer

Gethins netted 16 goals this season as Nairn finished eighth in the Breedon Highland League and he still feels believes has plenty to offer next term.

He said: “I’ll play it by ear, physically I feel fine. In my head I’m still fit enough but maybe my legs will tell me otherwise.

“Until the ball stops hitting the back of the net then I’ll run with it.

“I’m thankful that Ronnie Sharp (manager) and Graeme Macleod (director of football) still believe I can add something to the team.

“Usually when you get to 38 managers start to phase you out, but I’m firmly in the plans and will be challenging for a starting position.”

