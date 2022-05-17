Conor Gethins aims for double century of Nairn County goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Gethins is determined to join Nairn County’s exclusive 200 club after signing a contract extension for next season.

The 38-year-old striker has netted 189 goals across his two spells with the Wee County.

Only the legendary Davy Johnston (286) has scored more for the Station Park side and Gethins wants to join him in reaching a double century.

The Irishman said: “I’ve still got 11 goals to go to reach 200 which is something I really want to get to.

“I’ll probably never win a league now at this stage of my career, but if I can reach that milestone and leave a legacy somewhere that’s important to me.

“When you get to my age it’s about what you leave behind, I’m running out of time in my playing career.

“I love it at Nairn and if I can finish my career at Nairn that would be great.

“My dad always said to me I should have stayed at Nairn (he left for Formartine United in 2016 before returning last summer) and I would’ve beaten Davy’s record.

“But I didn’t and that’s life, if I can get to 200 it would be a good achievement because there’s only one other person in history that’s done it.”

Formartine offer

Gethins has taken time to consider his future after and revealed he was offered the chance to become assistant manager to former team-mate Stuart Anderson at Formartine United.

Although the former Ross County, Finn Harps, Stirling Albion, Forfar Athletic and Peterhead player appreciated the offer he felt it would be best to remain with Nairn.

Gethins added: “It took me four or five weeks to think about everything and make a decision.

“Stuart’s a good friend of mine, I played with him at Peterhead and Formartine and we sing off the same hymn sheet.

“We’re both ambitious, want to win and are professional in the way we want to do things.

“We would have bounced off each other well, but Stuart understands my reasons and I said to him it was probably a year too early for me with the things going on in my life.

“It would have meant travelling through to Aberdeen three times a week in pre-season and then potentially doing that during the season as well.

“And with my work and my son playing football as well that had an impact on the decision.”

Veteran has plenty to offer

Gethins netted 16 goals this season as Nairn finished eighth in the Breedon Highland League and he still feels believes has plenty to offer next term.

He said: “I’ll play it by ear, physically I feel fine. In my head I’m still fit enough but maybe my legs will tell me otherwise.

“Until the ball stops hitting the back of the net then I’ll run with it.

“I’m thankful that Ronnie Sharp (manager) and Graeme Macleod (director of football) still believe I can add something to the team.

“Usually when you get to 38 managers start to phase you out, but I’m firmly in the plans and will be challenging for a starting position.”