Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH FOR FREE: Our Highland League Weekly 2021/22 season review show is out NOW!

By Ryan Cryle
May 19, 2022, 7:00 pm

The Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly team have released a totally FREE show reviewing and celebrating the enthralling 2021/22 Breedon Highland League season – and you can watch it here.

Over the campaign, our cameras were at grounds all across the north, capturing a thrilling title race, as well as the race to avoid relegation at the bottom of the division.

While our HLW crew are – like the players – now enjoying a well-earned break before Highland League Weekly returns with a bang for 2022/23, we thought it was only right to draw a line under the season just finished with a proper review show.

Filmed at Bellslea Park – the home of champions Fraserburgh – the bumper episode includes highlights from key matches throughout the season, as well as interviews with Broch boss Mark Cowie and Lewis Mackinnon – assistant manager of close runners-up Buckie Thistle – on how things played out.

We’re then joined by the doyen of Highland League football – long-serving former P&J sports writer Dave Edwards – as well as another expert, Stephen Shand, to discuss all of the other teams and the storylines from a fantastic campaign, while the show also includes our Highland League Weekly goal of the season and player of the season compilations for you to enjoy.

Highland League Weekly will return!

Highland League Weekly is the subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, Highland League Weekly will be back bigger and better for the 2022/23 campaign, but you can once again expect Big Game highlights from matches, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special, plus additional highlights via our midweek Highland League Weekly EXTRA shows.

