Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour crowned Highland League player of the year

By Callum Law
May 20, 2022, 9:30 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 9:46 pm
Fraserburgh's Mark Cowie, left, was named manager of the year and Scott Barbour, also of Fraserburgh, was the player of the year
Champions Fraserburgh were the big winners at the Breedon Highland League awards dinner in Inverness.

Broch striker Scott Barbour was crowned player of the year with Mark Cowie named manager of the year after guiding the Buchan club to their first title in 20 years.

Clachnacuddin striker James Anderson won the young player of the year award after his fine season for the Lilywhites.

Fraserburgh also picked up the fair play award and Barbour finished as the division’s top scorer with 32 league goals, eight ahead of Clach’s Anderson.

Barbour is the first Broch player since Michael Stephen in 2005 to be named player of the year.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s mad, I knew I was the top goal scorer, but I didn’t expect to win player of the year.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour was the Highland League’s player of the year and top scorer

“It’s also special because it’s 10 years since I won young player of the year so to now win player of the year is great.

“I’m over the moon and I’d like to thank all the opposition players who voted for me because there’s a great respect between teams and players.

“There’s so many good players in the Highland League so I’m proud to join the list of players that have won it.

“I’ve also got to thank my team-mates because without them I wouldn’t have scored any of my goals and as a team we won the league so this just caps it off.

“It means a lot to follow in the footsteps of Michael Stephen. He’s the greatest Broch player there’s ever been so to win this award like him is brilliant.”

Cowie thrilled

Reflecting on being named manager of the year, Cowie added: “It’s not often I’m short of words, but I was when it was announced I’d won.

“The fact it’s come from the other managers that voted for me means a lot.

“We’ve all got respect for each other and the amount of work we all put in is crazy for a part-time job.

“This award is not for Mark Cowie, it’s for Fraserburgh because my management team of James Duthie, Antony Sherlock, Paul Swanston, Alex Mair and our physio Sarah Robertson are brilliant.

Highland League manager of the year Mark Cowie of Fraserburgh

“They all deserve this award, it’s not just about Mark Cowie. It’s been a good season for us and this has topped it off.”

Meanwhile, stalwarts from across the league were also recognised in the unsung heroes category.

Shona Devine of Nairn County, Clachnacuddin’s Willie McKinnon, Allan and Sandra Paterson of Buckie Thistle, Keith’s Fiona Simpson and Cecil Wood of Inverurie Locos were all honoured for their service to their clubs.

Full list of winners

Player of the year: Scott Barbour.

Young player of the year: James Anderson.

Manager of the year: Mark Cowie.

League top scorer: Scott Barbour.

Fair play award: Fraserburgh.

Unsung heroes:  Shona Devine (Nairn County), Willie McKinnon (Clachnacuddin), Allan Paterson (Buckie Thistle), Sandra Paterson (Buckie Thistle), Fiona Simpson (Keith), Cecil Wood (Inverurie Loco Works).

