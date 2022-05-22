Fort William confirm departure of manager Shadab Iftikhar By Danny Law May 22, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 4:58 pm Shadab Iftikhar will not be in charge of Fort William next season. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal France’s Amaury Pierron clocks up third successive Fort William win at Mountain Bike World Cup Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour crowned Highland League player of the year Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William: All you need to know Matt Walker relishing reception from home crowd at Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William