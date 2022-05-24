Rod Houston steps down after six years as Highland League secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Rod Houston steps down after six years as Highland League secretary

By Callum Law
May 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:46 am
From left to right: Rod Houston, George Manson and John Campbell at the Highland League's AGM in Keith
From left to right: Rod Houston, George Manson and John Campbell at the Highland League's AGM in Keith

Rod Houston bowed out after six years as Breedon Highland League secretary at the division’s annual general meeting in Keith last night.

The former president of the Scottish Schools’ FA was just the sixth secretary in the 129-year history of the Highland League.

Houston will be replaced by John Campbell who has been chief executive officer of the Scottish Welfare FA since 2011.

Over the last six years Houston has helped open up the pyramid at the bottom of the league with play-offs involving the North Superleague, Midlands League and North Caledonian League introduced.

And during the last two years he helped guide Highland League clubs through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Houston said: “I’ve got mixed feelings, I’ll miss a job that I’ve enjoyed a lot, but I think it’s the right time for me, the right time for my family and the right time for the organisation.

“It’s been an interesting six years. You’ve got the standard programme of matches and all the things you do to run a league.

Rod Houston has stepped down as secretary of the Highland League

“Then you throw in developing the pyramid and there’s also been the small matter of the pandemic.

“I think Covid has been the biggest challenge the league has faced in peace time.

“The way the league responded was magnificent and as a result clubs are probably more resilient than they were before it.

“It’s been very easy to work with John over the last few months ahead of him taking on the role.”

Immense contribution

Highland League president George Manson added: “Rod has made an immense contribution in his six years as secretary.

“He’s been very efficient and alongside assistant secretary Graham Wilson he has done an amazing job in keeping the league going during Covid.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Rod, but I’m really pleased John is coming on board, he appears to be an excellent fit and hopefully things will continue as normal.”

New secretary Campbell has shadowed Houston over the past few months.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to have the opportunity to see how Rod manages the role.

“He does it very well, it’s been great for me to get that insight and it gives me food for thought moving forward.”

