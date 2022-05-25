John Campbell proud to become Highland League secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Campbell proud to become Highland League secretary

By Callum Law
May 25, 2022, 6:00 am
John Campbell is the new secretary of the Highland League
John Campbell is honoured to become secretary of what he believes is “the best league in the world”.

The former referee and chief executive officer of the Scottish Welfare FA has succeeded Rod Houston as secretary of the Breedon Highland League.

Campbell is only the seventh secretary in the division’s 129-year history.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed refereeing and if I could still referee I would still be doing it.

“Unfortunately fitness wasn’t on my side, but the next best thing was getting involved in the administration side.

“I’ve played a part in Welfare teams and Junior teams and this is the ultimate post for me to be involved in the Highland League.

Departing Highland League secretary Rod Houston, left, president George Manson, middle, and John Campbell.

“You don’t need to look far on social media to find people calling it the best league in the world and for me I think it is.

“It’s quite remarkable that I’m only the seventh secretary the league has had.

“That fact is not lost on me and I’m still a young man and hopefully the number can remain at seven for some years to come.”

Change on the horizon?

Campbell believes there could be significant change in the Highland League over the next few years.

With the pyramid now open at the both ends the make-up of the sides in the division could alter.

Next season Aberdeen Junior side Banks o’ Dee will make the step up, while Brechin City joined the league last year following their relegation from the SPFL.

Campbell added: “I think the challenge is going to be with the league opening up at both ends.

“With the opportunity for new teams to come into the league, we might see a shift in terms of the geography within the league.

“The Highland League was made up of the same teams for a long time, but next season there’s Banks o’ Dee coming in.

“Who’s to say we don’t get more progressive new teams coming in from the Aberdeen or Dundee area?

“The make-up of the league could change in the years to come.”

Pyramid progress

Campbell believes the opening up of the bottom of the Highland League was something that had to happen.

It means teams from the North Superleague, Midlands League and North Caledonian League who meet the relevant criteria can now win promotion to the Highland League.

Campbell said: “You can’t stand in the way of progress and, if you look back down the years, people in the north of Scotland and in the Highland League were always at the forefront of trying to get teams into the Scottish League.

Banks o’ Dee will be in the Highland League next season.

“We eventually did get teams in there and they have all done very well in the Scottish League.

“I think it’s only fair that we see the Highland League being opened up with the pyramid system as well.

“New teams could come in, but it will also give the current teams food for thought in terms of what they need to do to remain in the set-up.

“I think it’s a really interesting few years ahead for the Highland League.”

