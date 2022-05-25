‘Bellslea will be difficult, WHOEVER we play’ – Highland League bosses react to Premier Sports Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘Bellslea will be difficult, WHOEVER we play’ – Highland League bosses react to Premier Sports Cup draw

By Callum Law
May 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 7:52 pm
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is relishing their first crack at the Premier Sports Cup.

The Breedon Highland League champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Premiership Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle of the Championship, League One outfit Montrose and Stenhousemuir of League Two.

It will be the first time the Broch have played in the League Cup, and Cowie said: “We’re delighted to be in the competition, regardless of who we’re up against it’s great to be in it.

“With the seeding you’re guaranteed to play a big club and we’ve got Kilmarnock, who are on a high after returning to the Premiership, and Derek McInnes is a big name in Scottish football.

“It’s win-win for us. We get to compete against the best the country’s got to offer  outwith the sides that are in Europe.

Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock side will face Fraserburgh in the Premier Sports Cup.

“It’s something new for our players and they probably haven’t had a pre-season schedule quite like this.

“Normally it’s a mixture of one or two sides from a higher level and some Junior teams.

“We probably won’t be expected to get results, but we know what we’re capable of.

“It’s a free hit for us, the away games might be a bit tougher, but the ones at Bellslea will be difficult for whoever we play.

“We’re delighted to be part of it after the campaign we had winning the league. Getting invited to play in a competition like this is brilliant.”

Jags up for the cup

Buckie Thistle are also in the competition after an extra place was granted to the Highland League as a result of five Scottish clubs qualifying for Europe.

The Jags are in Group C and will tackle Ross County (Premiership), Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic (both League One) and East Fife (League Two).

The Moray side featured in the League Cup in 2017 and boss Graeme Stewart is pleased to be in it once again.

He added: “It’s exciting for us. We’re fortunate to be in it, because we didn’t win the Highland League.

“We’ll use it as part of our pre-season preparation. The last time we were in it we played the same guys trying to get results, rather than treating it as a pre-season tournament.

Jack Murray, left, is one of the former Ross County players in Buckie Thistle’s squad.

“We’ll use the whole squad and everyone will get an opportunity to play in these big games.

“It’s great for the club to have four games against SPFL sides.

“We’ve got a few ex-Ross County players: Jack Murray, Sam Morrison, Tom MacLennan, Lee Herbert and Marcus Goodall.

“There’s a lot of connections between Buckie and Ross County and I’m sure the boys will be buzzing for that game.

“It would be good to play them at home, but even still getting the chance to play at a Premiership ground would be great as well.”

When are the games?

Fixtures are still be finalised, but will be played over the weekends of July 9/10, 16/17 and 23/24 and midweeks July 12/13 and 19/20.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join Scotland’s European representatives – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell – in the last 16.

