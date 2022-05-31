Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee sign Kyle Willox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Co-manager Jamie Watt is pleased to have brought Kyle Willox to Banks o’ Dee as they prepare for their first Breedon Highland League campaign.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Aberdeen outfit after leaving Deveronvale.

Willox, 24, has spent the last four years with the Banffers and Watt – who is joint-boss at Spain Park with Roy McBain – is thrilled to have signed a player with Highland League experience.

After winning promotion Dee will play in the Highland League for the first time next term.

Watt said: “Kyle is naturally left-sided, he’s got good stature and good experience as well.

“We’ve played Deveronvale a few times in recent seasons and he’s always impressed me.

“We’ve only got Dean Lawrie in that left-back area so we were keen to get Kyle and believe he can hit the ground running.

“He’s got experience in the Highland League and knows what it’s all about.

“I’ve got nine or 10 players in my squad who have never played in the Highland League before so the experience of players like Kyle will be important.

“He wants to be part of a team that can challenge at the top end and that’s the sort of attitude I’m looking for from our players.”