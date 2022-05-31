Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee sign Kyle Willox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee sign Kyle Willox

By Callum Law
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 7:52 am
Former Deveronvale player Kyle Willox has signed for Banks o' Dee.

Co-manager Jamie Watt is pleased to have brought Kyle Willox to Banks o’ Dee as they prepare for their first Breedon Highland League campaign.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Aberdeen outfit after leaving Deveronvale.

Willox, 24, has spent the last four years with the Banffers and Watt – who is joint-boss at Spain Park with Roy McBain – is thrilled to have signed a player with Highland League experience.

After winning promotion Dee will play in the Highland League for the first time next term.

Watt said: “Kyle is naturally left-sided, he’s got good stature and good experience as well.

“We’ve played Deveronvale a few times in recent seasons and he’s always impressed me.

“We’ve only got Dean Lawrie in that left-back area so we were keen to get Kyle and believe he can hit the ground running.

“He’s got experience in the Highland League and knows what it’s all about.

“I’ve got nine or 10 players in my squad who have never played in the Highland League before so the experience of players like Kyle will be important.

“He wants to be part of a team that can challenge at the top end and that’s the sort of attitude I’m looking for from our players.”

