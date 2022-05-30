Dean Donaldson says Turriff recruit Ewan Clark is hungry to succeed; Fraserburgh pair extend contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson says Turriff recruit Ewan Clark is hungry to succeed; Fraserburgh pair extend contracts

By Callum Law
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Turriff United's new signing Ewan Clark, in blue, pictured in action for Rothie Rovers
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson believes new signing Ewan Clark is hungry to succeed in the Breedon Highland League.

The 29-year-old striker rejoins the Haughs side from neighbours Rothie Rovers on a two-year contract.

Local lad Clark was with United from 2009 to 2012 before moving to Junior team Deveronside.

After a year with Amateur outfit Turriff Thistle, he signed for Rothie in 2020 and helped them win the North Region Second Division title this season.

Donaldson said: “He’s a Turriff loon and there were a couple of other clubs interested in him so we’re very pleased to get the deal done.

“He scored 30-odd goals for Rothie this season and helped them win the league.

“I watched him three or four times and every time I saw him I was impressed.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have signed Ewan Clark.

“He’s a finisher and whatever level he plays at if he gets chances he’ll take them.

“It didn’t work out when he was at Turriff when he was younger.

“I think then he was maybe playing more for fun, but now Ewan’s at a point where he wants to give the Highland League a go and we’re delighted he’s chosen us.

“He’ll need to work hard but if he does that I’ve got no doubt he’ll be an important player for us.

“I think every player needs something to push them and with it not quite happening for Ewan the last time he was at Turriff I think he now has that hunger to show what we’ve been missing and help us.”

Extensions for Broch duo

Elsewhere, Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh have secured goalkeeper Joe Barbour and young attacker Scott Murison on new contracts.

Custodian Barbour has signed a two-year extension after featuring 11 times during the Broch’s title-winning campaign.

Murison, who has signed a one-year deal, has been a regular in the Bellslea outfit’s Under-21 team and has also spent time on loan at Longside.

