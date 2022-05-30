Dean Donaldson says Turriff recruit Ewan Clark is hungry to succeed; Fraserburgh pair extend contracts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson believes new signing Ewan Clark is hungry to succeed in the Breedon Highland League.

The 29-year-old striker rejoins the Haughs side from neighbours Rothie Rovers on a two-year contract.

Local lad Clark was with United from 2009 to 2012 before moving to Junior team Deveronside.

After a year with Amateur outfit Turriff Thistle, he signed for Rothie in 2020 and helped them win the North Region Second Division title this season.

Donaldson said: “He’s a Turriff loon and there were a couple of other clubs interested in him so we’re very pleased to get the deal done.

“He scored 30-odd goals for Rothie this season and helped them win the league.

“I watched him three or four times and every time I saw him I was impressed.

“He’s a finisher and whatever level he plays at if he gets chances he’ll take them.

“It didn’t work out when he was at Turriff when he was younger.

“I think then he was maybe playing more for fun, but now Ewan’s at a point where he wants to give the Highland League a go and we’re delighted he’s chosen us.

“He’ll need to work hard but if he does that I’ve got no doubt he’ll be an important player for us.

“I think every player needs something to push them and with it not quite happening for Ewan the last time he was at Turriff I think he now has that hunger to show what we’ve been missing and help us.”

Extensions for Broch duo

Elsewhere, Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh have secured goalkeeper Joe Barbour and young attacker Scott Murison on new contracts.

Custodian Barbour has signed a two-year extension after featuring 11 times during the Broch’s title-winning campaign.

Murison, who has signed a one-year deal, has been a regular in the Bellslea outfit’s Under-21 team and has also spent time on loan at Longside.