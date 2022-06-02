Returning Gordon McNab will bring quality to Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Returning Gordon McNab will bring quality to Nairn County

By Callum Law
June 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Gordon McNab, right, has returned to Nairn County
Gordon McNab, right, has returned to Nairn County

Ronnie Sharp is thrilled to add Gordon McNab’s quality to Nairn County’s squad.

The midfielder has returned to Station Park from Forres Mechanics, signing a one-year deal with the Wee County.

Former Ross County, Clachnacuddin Strathspey Thistle, Nairn St Ninian, Huntly, Rothes and Wick Academy player McNab joined Nairn in the summer of 2019.

The 33-year-old made 28 appearances and scored five goals before returning for a second spell with Forres last summer.

Now he’s back at Nairn and manager Sharp is chuffed.

“We are delighted to bring Gordy back to the club,” he told County’s website.

“He will bring quality to the midfield and is also an experienced player who has been around the Highland League for a number of years.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is pleased to have re-signed Gordon McNab

“Gordy knows what the club is all about having been here before, so we do not see any problems with him settling in right away.

“Most of the players who are here now were part of the team when Gordy was here previously too.

“We expect Gordy to bring us extra quality to the middle of the park to help us create more chances for our forward players as he is a skillful player who is good on the ball.

“He will also bring us good energy and although he has not played much recently, he has kept himself in good shape and he is eager to get going with pre-season training.”

‘Bags of experience’

McNab was named Nairn’s player of the year for the 2019-20 campaign and director of football Graeme Macleod believes the Station Park faithful will be pleased to see him return.

He added: “Gordy will be a quality addition to the squad and we are delighted to bring him back to the club.

“During our discussions with Gordy, it was evident that he was really keen to come back and join us which was encouraging.

“He is a local player from Nairn who did well for us when he was here before, so he will need no introduction to the supporters.

“He brings bags of experience to the squad and fits the profile of player we are looking to bring to the club.

“We are all looking forward to seeing him back out there in a Nairn County jersey once more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]