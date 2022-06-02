Returning Gordon McNab will bring quality to Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ronnie Sharp is thrilled to add Gordon McNab’s quality to Nairn County’s squad.

The midfielder has returned to Station Park from Forres Mechanics, signing a one-year deal with the Wee County.

Former Ross County, Clachnacuddin Strathspey Thistle, Nairn St Ninian, Huntly, Rothes and Wick Academy player McNab joined Nairn in the summer of 2019.

The 33-year-old made 28 appearances and scored five goals before returning for a second spell with Forres last summer.

Now he’s back at Nairn and manager Sharp is chuffed.

“We are delighted to bring Gordy back to the club,” he told County’s website.

“He will bring quality to the midfield and is also an experienced player who has been around the Highland League for a number of years.

“Gordy knows what the club is all about having been here before, so we do not see any problems with him settling in right away.

“Most of the players who are here now were part of the team when Gordy was here previously too.

“We expect Gordy to bring us extra quality to the middle of the park to help us create more chances for our forward players as he is a skillful player who is good on the ball.

“He will also bring us good energy and although he has not played much recently, he has kept himself in good shape and he is eager to get going with pre-season training.”

‘Bags of experience’

McNab was named Nairn’s player of the year for the 2019-20 campaign and director of football Graeme Macleod believes the Station Park faithful will be pleased to see him return.

He added: “Gordy will be a quality addition to the squad and we are delighted to bring him back to the club.

“During our discussions with Gordy, it was evident that he was really keen to come back and join us which was encouraging.

“He is a local player from Nairn who did well for us when he was here before, so he will need no introduction to the supporters.

“He brings bags of experience to the squad and fits the profile of player we are looking to bring to the club.

“We are all looking forward to seeing him back out there in a Nairn County jersey once more.”