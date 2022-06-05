Inverurie Locos striker Kieran Shanks joins Championship side Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos striker Kieran Shanks has signed for Championship side Arbroath.

The 20-year-old netted 30 times in 44 appearances for the Highland League side.

Locos confirmed a deal has been agreed that will see Shanks, who was under contract until June 2023, join the Gayfield club.

Shanks joined Locos in November 2020 after being released by Aberdeen.

Locos boss Richard Hastings said: “Naturally you never want to lose your top goalscorer but I think this is one of those situations where the move makes sense for all parties involved, and it’s simply what happens when quality players perform.

“It now gives Kieran an opportunity to fulfil the ambitions he has in the game.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the player moved onto a higher level and the exciting thing looking forward is that this is just the start of it, as we have an abundance of other young talent at the club too.

“We will miss Kieran but can only thank him for his service and we certainly wish him the very best in his career going forward.”